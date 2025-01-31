Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 22-28, 2025

Jan. 22

5800 block 228th Street Southwest: A person turned in a firearm suppressor for destruction.

22800 block 66th Avenue West: Officers conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. The officers determined the driver was impaired, arrested them for DUI and booked them into jail.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a court order violation. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

4700 block 224th Place West: Officers responded to a court order service.

21700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: A handgun magazine was found.

6400 block 222nd Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A license plate was reported stolen.

Jan. 23

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a shoplift that had just happened. The suspect was located and arrested.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A passport was reported lost.

51000 block 168th Street Southwest: An officer drone pilot responded to assist Lynnwood PD with a robbery. The officer located the suspect hiding in bushes with the drone. Lynnwood officers were directed in by the drone pilot and arrested the subject.

22300 block 37th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

6400 block 220th Street Southwest: A patrol officer conducted a stop for traffic violations and determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responding to a disturbance report located the involved subject in a vehicle, backing out of a parking space. Officers determined the subject was impaired. The subject was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Jan. 24

23200 block 65th Place West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

4900 block 217th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order service.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a report of a stolen tip jar at a restaurant. Video surveillance captured the theft. The investigation is ongoing.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

Jan. 25

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

22300 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was attempting to enter a residence. Officers located the subject, who was arrested for trespassing.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: An impaired driver was arrested and booked into jail for DUI.

Jan. 26

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Package theft was reported.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Fraud was reported.

Jan. 27

6300 block 215th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a robbery report. The victim posted a necklace for sale on Facebook and the suspect gave the victim an envelope with counterfeit money inside. When the victim realized what had happened, the suspect ran to his vehicle and drove away. The victim got into a vehicle and chased after the suspect. When the victim caught up with the suspect, the suspect pointed a pistol out the window of the vehicle and fired one round at the victim. The victim backed away and waited for the police. The investigation is ongoing.

5000 block 217th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a trespass in progress. The suspects were arrested and booked into jail.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A court order violation was reported. Officers found no violation had occurred.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: Police were called to a business for a report of copper wire stolen from the HVAC unit.

4400 block 218th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

Jan. 28

4900 block 217th Street Southwest: Police responded to a court order service.