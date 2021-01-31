Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 21-28, 2021

Jan. 22

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Possible malicious mischief after witness reported seeing a male vandalizing a vehicle. The responding officer determined the vehicle, which had recently been purchased at auction and shortly thereafter reported stolen by its new owner, was missing both license plates.

22600 block 73rd Place West: A man reported his cell phone and credit card had been stolen overnight while he was asleep.Upon checking the status of the credit card, he discovered approximately $400 had been spent at a retail business and restaurants.

Jan. 23

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault after he hit the woman he was dating two times in the stomach during an argument in their hotel room.

Jan. 24

21300 lock 59th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute complaint. The involved parties, a brother and sister, had been in an argument over a portion of chicken that was eaten. The female reported that her brother had been drinking prior to the incident and he was observed exhibiting signs of intoxication. No assault occurred and both parties were provided with domestic violence pamphlets after agreeing to separate from each other for the remainder of the evening.

21600 block Highway 99: Police deployed tire deflation spikes after receiving a request from a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy in pursuit of a stolen vehicle traveling southbound. The fleeing vehicle ran over the spikes, deflating three tires, and was pursued until the driver fled on foot in the 9000 block of 238th Street Southwest, where a K9 track ensued and the suspect was apprehended.

Jan. 25

4600 block 237th Place Southwest: A possible burglary was reported after a neighbor checking on a residence for the owner who does not live at the property noticed a blanket hanging inside of a sliding glass door. The neighbor confirmed with the owner she had not recently been to the house. The responding officer searched the premises and observed that the house appeared to be ransacked, but no suspects were present.

5800 block 237th Street Southwest: A verbal disturbance was reported and the responding officer confirmed that there was a protection order in place between the two people involved in the supposed argument. They had previously dated, according to the male, who was arrested for violating the court order.

21700 block 66th Avenue West: The co-owner of Window World reported that two work vans had catalytic converters stolen. Upon checking surveillance video of the parking lot, she discovered the theft had occurred early on the prior morning.

Jan. 26

17100 block Bothell Way Northeast: K9 Officer Jax was deployed to assist the Lake Forest Park Police Department in detecting controlled substances. The detained suspect’s car was sniffed by Jax, who gave a response consistent with past alerts where controlled substances have been present.

Jan. 27

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A man reported a theft after determining that his van’s catalytic converter had been stolen overnight. Saw blades were found near where the vehicle had been parked.

4400 block 228th Street Southwest: A man reported a vehicle prowl and theft of approximately $20,000 to $25,000 worth of jewelry. He said he was a jeweler and had left approximately 250 pieces of merchandise consisting of gold necklaces and earrings in his vehicle. He reported having previously noticed the vehicle prowl two days prior but hadn’t realized the jewelry was gone at the time.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: K9 Officer Jax was dispatched to assist the Lynnwood Police Department with detecting narcotics during a suspicious person contact. Suspect had been observed trying to gain access to a vehicle with a tree branch. Responding officer from Lynnwood had located methamphetamine and pills on the suspect’s person, while arresting him for a misdemeanor warrant, and also observed drug paraphernalia inside the car. Suspect said the vehicle was recently purchase by him and upon sniffing it Jax gave a response consistent with past alerts for the presence of controlled substances.

6300 block 222nd Street Southwest: A suspect in a reported vehicle prowl was discovered by the responding officer and appeared to be passed out in the front seat of the vehicle. During a search of the suspect’s person and backpack, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia were found along with miscellaneous items including CDs, deodorant, lip balm and face masks that the vehicle’s owner was able identify as property stolen from her vehicle. The suspect, who reported feeling sick due to recent heroin use, was transported by medics to Swedish Edmonds hospital, and subsequently issued a citation.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to a priority domestic violence no-contact order violation. The suspect, who was cited and booked at the Snohomish County Jail, admitted he knew it was a violation of the court order to contact the person who reported the incident and also be within 1,000 feet of the address where he was picking up his daughter. It was reported that such custody transfers of the child normally occur using a third party and/or another location.

21900 block Highway 99: A disturbance was reported at the Red Dragon Casino for a disruptive customer who refused to leave. The suspect was observed to be intoxicated and argumentative after the casino refused further service. He was issued a criminal trespass order forbidding a return to the casino for a year.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested after violating a pre-trial domestic violence no-contact order. The victim told officers she had given the suspect permission to get his belongings from the room while she and their children were gone, but when they returned he was still there and a verbal incident ensued.

Jan. 28

22600 block 73rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported between two roommates over when $10 that was borrowed would be paid back. There was no probable cause to believe a crime occurred, and domestic violence pamphlets were provided to both people involved in the incident.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A QFC cashier reported her phone and wallet missing. The victim said she turned around to consult a co-worker for help answering a customer’s question in the self-checkout stand she was working at, and while doing so the customer disappeared. Shortly thereafter, her personal items went missing from the stand.

— By Nathan Blackwell