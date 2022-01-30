Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan 20-27, 2022

Jan. 18

23800 block 53rd Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported at the off-leash dog park near the Recreation Pavilion. The victim’s passenger window was shattered and several items were stolen including a driver’s license, two credit cards, an iPad, $200 cash and a makeup bag. One of the credit cards was then used the following day for two transactions at QFC. A purchase for nearly $1,039 was completed, although a purchase for slightly more than $1,037 was declined. (The report of this incident was not available when last week’s police blotter was compiled and published.)

Jan. 20

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Staff at the Olympicview Ice Arena reported that two men had damaged a Dodge 1500 truck owned by the business and stolen gas from it overnight. Surveillance video showed a white Chevrolet pickup truck with an extended cab, a rack in the bed and what appeared to be Denali wheels, stopping near the ice arena’s parking lot. Two men exited the white truck, walked up to the Dodge and climbed underneath it. They put a collection bin under the arena truck’s gas tank and later took the bin with contents in it back to the white Chevy, where they then transferred the fuel into plastic gas cans before driving away. Damage to the ice arena truck’s fuel tank was estimated at $600 and the stolen fuel was valued at approximately $40.

Jan. 21

6300 block 232nd Street Southwest: The owner of a white 2016 Dodge Ram reported that it was stolen.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating the distance restrictions of a no-contact order, domestic violence assault and unlawful imprisonment. The man had refused to leave the victim’s residence and when she went outside to get help from a neighbor, he grabbed her and pulled her back into the apartment. The woman then went to the residence’s back door to get away from the subject, but he grabbed the back of her hair and restrained her. As a result, she bit and scratched his right arm. Police provided her with a domestic violence pamphlet. The man was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

22700 block 73rd Place West: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a woman suspected of stealing a pair of shoes from a residence nearby. The victim reported she had left a pair of red Adidas, valued at approximately $200, by her front door. She observed, on surveillance video, the suspect, who was unknown to her, walk up and take the shoes. A search of the area located the female suspect. She admitted to stealing the shoes but reported that she had already given them to a friend who then left the area. An area check for the friend was unsuccessful. Police issued the woman a citation for theft.

Jan. 22

24300 block 57th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault after he grabbed his mother’s mouth and nose area, which caused a cut on her nose and red marks below her lower lip. He was subsequently transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Intersection of 64th Avenue West and 223rd Place Southwest: An anonymous party reported finding a pile of mail on the ground next to the mailboxes. Police located the mail and returned it to the post office for delivery. An opened package addressed to a residence several blocks away was taken its owner. The man said two collectible coins he had recently ordered with a total value of $36 were missing.

5600 block 218th Court Southwest: Five men were reported to have robbed a man at gunpoint. The victim stated three black males had approached him as he was getting out of a rental vehicle and he noticed that two other black males were standing approximately 25 feet away. The three suspects who approached him were described as in their teens to early 20s, between the heights of 5-feet, 9-inches and 5-feet, 11-inches tall, with thin builds, weighing approximately 140-150 pounds, and they all had on black clothing with black masks covering their faces. The firearm was described as a black semi-automatic handgun with what appeared to be an extended magazine. The suspect with the gun pointed its barrel at the victim’s forehead, demanded the car keys and threatened to shoot him. The victim was unable to locate the rental vehicle’s keys, at which point the suspect demanded his jacket, phone and money from his wallet. The five suspects received the victim’s black Canada Goose Chilliwack Bomber jacket, black iPhone 11 Pro Max and $150 in cash, and then fled when a family member of the victim came outside. Witnesses said the suspects were last seen running northbound on 56th Place West and then proceeding eastbound on 217th Court Southwest. They also reported that a car was heard peeling out just after this incident occurred. Containment was set up and a search of the area did not locate the suspects.

11600 block Northeast 195th Street in Bothell: Police were dispatched to a warrant meet with the Kirkland Police Department to take custody of a man with an outstanding warrant out of Mountlake Terrace. He was then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

Jan. 23

22700 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a truck reported that it had been stolen.

23000 block 42nd Place West: A man reported that his mail had been stolen after he found his mailbox was open. The victim said he was expecting four shirts to be delivered over the weekend.

23000 block 42nd Place West: Mail theft was reported after a woman discovered that her mailbox was open. She believed that a ballot and free rapid COVID-19 tests she was expecting had been taken.

22900 block 56th Avenue West: An arson complaint was reported at the American Legion Hall. Staff discovered someone had recently held a flame to an overhead support beam, resulting in a burn mark that was approximately six inches long. There was no structural damage to the beam.

8200 block 234th Street Southwest in Edmonds: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department during a standoff with a man who was armed with a knife and had barricaded himself inside of his family’s residence. The man was subsequently arrested after several hours and then booked into the Snohomish County Jail for multiple felony and misdemeanor domestic violence offenses, including second-degree assault and felony harassment charges. More details about the incident can be viewed here.

Jan. 24

4000 block 229th Place Southwest: A woman reported that a utility bill and credit card statement, which she received notification had been delivered, were taken from her mailbox.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man near the Studio 6 motel contacted police to inform them he had found a woman’s paycheck on the ground. The check was signed on the back indicating that it had likely already been deposited. Police entered it into evidence as found property.

13500 block Bothell-Everett Highway in Mill Creek: Police assisted the Mill Creek Police Department in arresting a woman who was attempting to rob the Shell gas station. The woman had a white kitchen knife in her right hand and was observed yelling at the cashier. She subsequently complied with verbal commands, dropped the knife, laid down on the ground and was detained. While being placed into handcuffs, the subject stated something similar to, “Why didn’t he just put the money in the bag.” The Mill Creek Police Department took custody of the female.

Jan. 25

21200 block 44th Avenue West: An employee at the Arco am/pm gas convenience store reported that a man had shoplifted several items.

21300 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and having an outstanding warrant. Police determined there was also probable cause to believe she had been driving with a suspended license. She was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking. Jail staff subsequently found a small vial containing numerous doses of several different types of pills concealed in her vagina. As a result, police determined there was also probable cause to believe she had violated introducing contraband into a detention facility.

22900 block 40th Place West: Malicious mischief was reported after a man noticed that his locked mailbox had been damaged sometime recently. He said the cost to repair the mailbox was $120 and that no mail had been taken.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to an animal complaint after employees at the Studio 6 motel reported that they found a pig in a cage inside of a room. The woman who had rented the room was supposed to check out, but staff had been unable to contact her. While the staff was clearing the room out so that it could then be rented again they discovered suspected narcotics and also the pig, which had been spray-painted pink. It was subsequently transported to the Everett Animal Shelter. The suspected narcotics were entered into evidence for destruction.

21900 block 58th Avenue West: A resident reported that a pair of red and black Blizzard Bonafide X Alpine Skis he had recently ordered for delivery was stolen. The victim had received a notification that the skis were delivered, but upon later checking the porch it was discovered the package was opened and empty. The skis did not have bindings attached to them and were valued at $219.

Jan. 26

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Police arrested a man for having an outstanding warrant. During a subsequent search, they additionally developed probable cause to arrest him for possession of a dangerous weapon: A set of metal knuckles and vehicle theft tools consisting of three shaved keys. He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The man was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: A male subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for being in possession of a Toyota 4-Runner that had been reported stolen out of Seattle. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to charge a female subject with violating the conditions of a no-contact order after staff at Cedar Way Elementary School reported that she had entered the school’s premises on the previous day. The order restricted her from being within 300 feet of her children’s school. Police contacted the subject numerous times over the phone but she refused to meet with them to provide a written statement regarding the allegations. A citation charging her with violating the no-contact order was subsequently issued via mail.

6300 block 233rd Place Southwest: The owner of a white BMW X5 reported that its rear license plate had been stolen.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An employee at the Studio 6 motel reported that approximately $250 had been stolen from the cash register. The woman stated that the office’s electricity suddenly went out and she had then left for approximately two to three minutes in order to go to the motel’s laundry room area. Upon returning, she noticed several items that had previously been in the cash register were on the floor and it was missing money.

Jan. 27

23100 block 56th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Cascade Elite Gymnastics after a cleaning contractor noticed that a man was underneath the facility’s van and appeared to be working on it. Upon being confronted by the contractor, the man then got out from underneath the van and left in an older-looking red pickup truck parked nearby. Police observed there was a red gas canister under the van and the vehicle’s gas tank had a small cut in it that was slowly dripping. Approximately five gallons of gas were inside the red canister. The cost of repairing the van’s gas tank was estimated to be $500 and the gasoline in the portable canister was valued at approximately $25.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: Police arrested a woman at Cedar Way Elementary School for violating a no-contact order that also restricted her from being within 300 feet of her children’s school. The three children were inside the school attending their classes at the time of her arrest. The subject was then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

23300 block 56th Avenue West: An employee at Grazzini’s Upholstery reported that a U-Haul truck was stolen from the business overnight. The 2015 GMC box truck was taken after a customer had returned the rental vehicle to the store and left the keys in a lockbox, which had been tampered with and opened. The keys were stolen from the lockbox and the box truck was then taken.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Theft was reported at the Public Storage facility after a man noticed that his unit’s padlock had been drilled through and items were stolen. The victim reported that two storage bins containing approximately $100,000 worth of vintage 1980s skateboards were missing. The subject stated the brands of skateboards taken included Santa Cruz, Schmitt Stix, Vision, Powell Peralta, Sims and Skull Skates. The stolen skateboards were all individually wrapped in plastic and did not have any wheels or trucks attached to them.

23100 block 51st Avenue West: A man and woman were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument between the two parties.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell