Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 19-25, 2023

Jan. 19

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman said her bank notified her of two fraudulent withdrawals connected to an ATM machine in the QFC. The victim said she had used the ATM a week prior and believed that someone used a credit card skimmer to get her Information. She also said the store told her they had other instances of fraudulent acctivitiy and planned to shut down the ATM until further notice.

Jan. 20

22500 block 69th Place West: A woman reported that she was assaulted when another woman threw a cigarette in her face, striking her between the eyebrows. The victim said she was driving from Edmonds to Mountlake Terrace when the female driver behind her became irritated at her delay in making a turn. The suspect then followed her to her Mountlake Terrace home. An argument ensued, during which the suspect driver told a passenger in her vehicle to get a gun, adding she was going to shoot the victim. In an attempt to scare away the driver, the victim said she also had a gun. At that point, the driver threw the cigarette at her. The vehicle, described as a black sedan, then left the scene.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to the Safeway store for a report of three or more teens stealing wine from the store, leaving in a silver sedan.

Jan. 21

23300 block Cedar Way: A man reported that his wife, who suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease, had been missing from their home since about 1:30 a.m. Police began searching for her and a Snohomish County Search and Rescue team was also deployed. At 9:40 a.m., police learned that the woman had been found by a Lynnwood resident, who saw her outside her apartment and brought her inside so she could call for help. The husband and wife were reunited.

Jan. 22

23600 block 58th Avenue West: A man called police about a civil matter involving his girlfriend using his car. The man was arrested after officers discovered he had a Mountlake Terrace warrant for domestic violence harassment and a Lynnwood warrant for third-degree theft.

224th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a man lying on the sidewalk. By the time police arrived, the man was sitting up and said that he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend over their relationship and went for a walk. The man said he was lying down because he was tired. Police observed that the man spoke slowly and had difficulty maintaining balance, and appeared to be intoxicated. The man’s girlfriend, when contacted by police, said the two had been in an argument via text message and that her boyfriend was drunk. Both parties were provided with domestic violence pamphlets.

4300 block 219th Street Southwest: Police were alerted by Mukilteo police to keep an eye out for a vehicle driven by a woman connected to a fourth-degree domestic violence case in Mukilteo. The woman, who was headed to her mother-in-law’s house in Mountlake Terrace, was stopped by police, taken into custody and transported to Snohomish County Jail.

Jan. 23

5600 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman said that someone broke into the backyard structure that serves as her business office overnight, stealing a computer monitor, keyboard and mouse.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A man told police that someone had attempted to break into his storage unit. While there was damage to the deadbolt mechanism, it didn’t appear that anyone had gained access.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle reported stolen through the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was located unoccupied. The vehicle’s ignition and console area were damaged and the front floorboard was removed, exposing what appeared to be the transmission. Police contacted the vehicle owner, who said she would contact a towing company to retrieve it.

Jan. 24

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A woman said that her vehicle was stolen. The victim said she had left her silver Infinity JX35 parked in her apartment complex parking lot while she was on a trip to California, and when she returned, the vehicle was gone.

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported that a trailer was stolen from inside a secure fence. The trailer was later located in Lynnwood and the owner was notified.

23500 block Hedlund Avenue: A woman said the catalytic converter was stolen from her 2001 Hyundai Sonata.

22600 block 44th Avenue West: A homeowner who was out of town asked police to check on a burglary alarm at his residence. Upon arrival, police discovered that a door in the home had been kicked open and one of the dresser drawers in the victim’s bedroom was missing. The victim said it was likely the suspect had taken around $300 in cash from the drawer.

Jan. 25

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Police driving behind a vehicle observed the driver drifting between lanes and failing to use a turn signal. A records check revealed that the vehicle’s registration was expired. After pulling the driver over in a parking lot in Edmonds, police said she showed signs of intoxication. The driver was arrested and transported to Snohomish County Jail, where she was booked for DUI, failure to renew an expired registration and failure to use stop/turn signals.

23600 block 58th Avenue. West: A 2003 Mercedes C32 was stolen while it was parked in the driveway with the engine running. The owner told police that he followed the stolen vehicle briefly in another vehicle but lost sight of it.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The arrest occurred just 30 minutes after officers had given the man a ride home because he was asked to leave a residence where a verbal domestic dispute had occurred. At the time he was given a ride home, the man admitted he had been drinking and knew he couldn’t drive. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

3600 block 225th Place Southwest: A woman reported that someone made three fraudulent transactions on her bank account totaling around $500.

4700 block 226th Street Southwest: A woman told police that she was scammed while attempting to return some items delivered by Amazon. The victim said she must have inadvertently gone to a fraudulent Amazon look-alike website instead. She ended up in an online support chat, where scammers told her they had mistakenly credited her account for $14,700 and she was asked to arrange a wire transfer to return that amount. The woman realized too late that the transaction was fraudulent.