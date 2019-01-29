Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 18-26, 2019

Jan. 18

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled overnight at Silver Oaks Apartments. The car was unlocked and she said her husband’s wallet was missing.

22100 block of 44th Avenue West: A woman reported her car had been hit overnight while parked in front of her home. The front bumper and front quarter on the driver’s side was damaged. The vehicle was reported “undriveable.”

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Two men were seen on video surveillance stealing 44 boxes of donuts from QFC. The suspects also may have stolen money from the donation boxes at the end of the checkstands.

21500 block 54th Place West: Police responded to a heroin overdose at a residence. Another resident said she had given the man overdosing two doses of NARCAN.

Jan. 19

4200 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled overnight. It was parked in front of her residence. She said her car was left unlocked and a charging battery was missing from her front seat.

5000 block of 222nd Street Southwest: A woman reported an Amazon package containing an iPhone charger had been stolen from her porch. A neighbor said she saw a man grab the package.

Jan. 20

21600 block of 48th Avenue West: A man and woman reported their vehicle and tools had been stolen from their garage. The vehicle was a Ford Explorer and the tools included an air compressor, chop saw and shop vacuum. The garage was unlocked and the keys were left in the vehicle.

23000 block of Lakeview Driver: A woman reported her van had been prowled overnight. The van was parked in the Ballinger Point Condominium parking lot. She said her wallet containing multiple forms of identification and multiple bank cards had been stolen. Reports showed one of her cards had been used at McDonald’s and Bank of America.

Jan. 21

6000 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony warrant for forgery after being stopped for a vehicle violation. One of the vehicle’s brake lights did not work. Once the man was in police custody, the officer found drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Jan. 22

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: An 85-year-old man was found shaking in the driver’s seat of his Cadillac after police responded to reports of a DUI. The man was not under the influence, but disoriented and confused. He said he was returning home to California from a business trip in Portland when he got lost. He said he grew up in Mountlake Terrace and has a brother who lives in Bothell. He was transported to Swedish Hospital.

23900 block of 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to reports of an assault after neighbors heard gunshots fired in a home. Upon arriving, the resident of the home said he saw an “imitation human” attempting to break into his home. Police found no sign of forced entry. Police were familiar with man, who was transported to Swedish Hospital for an evaluation of his mental state. Police also requested a weapons-surrender order.

23500 block of Peterson Drive: Police responded to a report of found property: two black purses and a plastic bag containing various objects including multiple prescription medications in unmatching bottles, drug paraphernalia, 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and a purple sex toy. A job application with a woman’s information was found in one of the purses. Police have attempted to contact her.

Jan. 23

52nd Avenue West/212th Street Southwest: A man reported a hit and run after a silver vehicle struck him from behind and drove away. No noticeable damage was done to the man’s vehicle.

23900 block of 58th Avenue West: A woman reported she was the victim of fraud when someone altered one of her U.S. Bank checks to steal $401 from her account. The name on the forged check led back to a second woman, who reported she was the victim of identity theft. The second woman said she had an alibi for the time and date the check was cashed.

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: A man reported his green Windsor bicycle had been stolen from the patio of his apartment.

Jan. 24

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of Silver Oaks Apartments. The vehicle is a Honda Accord with a rusted hood.

21700 block of Highway 99: A woman who works for Double Cup Coffee reported a man exposed himself to her while she was working. She said the man is a regular customer who has made lewd comments to her in the past. She was able to identify the man in a lineup of photos.

Jan. 25

22800 block of 61st Avenue West: A woman reported her husband’s vehicle had been prowled overnight. The suspects were seen on video surveillance. A duffle bag containing various items valued at $100 was stolen from the vehicle.

23300 block of 58th Avenue West: A Mountlake Terrace Library employee reported a computer CPU had been stolen from one of the library computers. The computer’s monitor had been previously stolen. The computer’s case had been pried open.

Jan. 26

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of shoplifting from Albertsons when a man attempted to steal $126 worth of alcohol.

–Information compiled by Cody Sexton