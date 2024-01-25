Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 17-23, 2024

Jan. 17

23900 block of Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds PD with the identification of a suspect.

23300 block of 66th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21200 block of 48th Avenue West: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported. The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. Video surveillance of the theft was recovered.

Jan. 18

5200 block of 238th Street Southwest: Police assisted on a court order service.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: Police were called to a fire that had reportedly been started in the laundry room of an apartment building. Fire department personnel responded and investigated.

4400 block of 243rd Place West: Police assisted Child Protective Services with a search warrant.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A dog owner wished to surrender their dog.

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

24000 block of 54th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. Services were provided to the subject.

Jan. 19

22800 block of 66th Avenue West: A collision was reported. Upon investigation, it was determined one of the drivers was impaired. The impaired driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

22100 block of 53rd Avenue West: Police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

2400 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Police investigated a report of extortion.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: A catalytic converter theft was reported.

4900 block of 238th Place: A mountain bike was reported stolen.

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: Police contacted the registered owner of a vehicle, who confirmed it had been stolen.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Mail theft was reported. The witness had scared off the suspects prior to calling 911.

Jan. 20

21700 block of 56th Avenue West: Police assisted with a welfare check.

24200 block of 44th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

6000 block of Saint Albion Way: A hit-and-run collision was reported. All involved parties were located and charges were sent to the courts.

21900 block of Highway 99: Police assist Edmonds PD with a disturbance.

22000 block of 56th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported. Officers were able to locate the suspect at their home in Bothell. The subject was arrested for hit-and-run and booked into jail.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was provided resources.

23300 block of Cedar Way: Theft of a mountain bike was reported.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported. The subject fled the store prior to officers’ arrival and was not located.

Jan. 21

22000 block of 66th Avenue West: Police investigated a welfare check. When officers arrived on scene and contacted the subject it was determined the subject was under the influence of narcotics and advised not to drive. The subject was contacted a short time later while attempting to drive their vehicle. The subject was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

6000 block of 219th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

23900 block of Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds with a DUI investigation.

Jan. 22

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported, in which the suspect had also threatened the victim with a knife. Upon arrival the suspect was still in possession of the knife and would not exit the residence. Officers used time, distance and shielding and negotiated with the subject for an extended period of time. The suspect was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

5700 block of 235th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

Jan. 23

21800 block of 66th Avenue West: A fraud complaint was reported.

4900 block of 239th Place: A residential fire was reported. Officers assisted the fire marshal.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. Officers determined one of the involved parties had caused damage to the residence during the disturbance. That subject was arrested for domestic violence malicious mischief and booked into jail.

22900 block of 40th Place West: Mail theft was reported.

21200 block of 58th Avenue West: A hit-and-run was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A hit-and-run was reported.