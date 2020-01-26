Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 17-23, 2020

Jan. 17

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between two men who were arguing in a parking lot. One of the men was reported to be the new boyfriend of a woman who is in the middle of a divorce with the other. When the boyfriend arrived to pick up the woman and her kids, an argument broke out.

21600 block 66th Avenue West: A man reported that two other male family members were about to get into a fight. According to the man, the family gathered to mourn the loss of another family member and had been drinking. When the two men began to argue, the police were called.

Jan. 18

4500 block 221st Place Southwest: Police responded to a reported trespass after the occupants said they saw an unknown suspect on their video surveillance.

4400 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman said that her mail was stolen after she discovered her mailbox open and empty.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle was prowled in the Cinebarre Theater parking lot after she returned from watching a movie. She found her driver-side window smashed. A diaper bag valued at $100 was stolen. The damage was valued at $500.

21400 block 40th Avenue West: A woman said that her vehicle was prowled while it was parked in her driveway and a John Hughes movie collection valued at $200 was stolen. She also reported the theft of $100 in miscellaneous CDs.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman told police that her mother’s credit card was stolen for the second time this month and used to make multiple fraudulent charges in Lynnwood. According to the woman, another one of her mother’s credit card was previously reported stolen on Jan. 14. The woman said she did not know the exact amount of the charges, but one charge at Lowes was for more than $1,000. All of the transactions were reported to have occurred at businesses on 196th Street Southwest.

4400 block 238th Place Southwest: A man said his mailbox was damaged and mail was stolen, including three packages from Macy’s containing women’s clothing valued at $80.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported his vehicle was prowled overnight while it was parked outside his residence. He said he did not remember if the vehicle was locked and he left the windows partially rolled down. When he returned the next morning, items were scattered inside the vehicle and multiple items had been stolen, including a bank card, vape pen, backpack, work clothes and a yellow water bottle. He valued the stolen items at $$210.

23200 block 56th Avenue West: A man was cited for an unattended hit-and-run incident after he hit a U-Haul truck with his truck. According to police, the U-Haul had rear-end damage and the man’s truck — which he had parked in front of the U-Haul — had sustained damage on the front. The man denied knowing what happened and was reported to have been intoxicated.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Safeway after he caused a disturbance in the store. According to the store employee, the man became impatient while waiting for assistance and came around the counter to find an employee. Store employees reported having previous issues with the man.

4400 block 219th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a residence. The occupants said they returned home from a trip to discover $800 missing. A window was open and a marshmallow fork (used for roasting marshmallows) was suspected to have been used to gain entry to the residence.

4700 block 222nd Street Southwest: A man said he returned home one evening and found a window open and his residence burglarized. He also reported that the suspect(s) used a rock to break a window. The rooms were searched and $40 cash was missing. The damage for the window was valued at $300. The incident was suspected to have been linked to other burglaries in the area.

Jan. 19

4500 block 221st Place Southwest: Police responded to a prowling at a residence after a woman said that someone had entered her backyard. The incident was linked to multiple other burglaries. K9 units from the Lynnwood and Edmonds police departments responded to the incident.

24000 block 48th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assault after she allegedly threatened a man with a baton. According to the man, the woman has been harassing him and was trespassed from his job in Seattle. During this incident, the man accused her of coming to his residence and yelling at him in his driveway. He said he defended himself by kicking her and then she grabbed a baton from her car and began threatening him before driving away. Police later contacted her and asked her to return to the scene.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to an alleged assault at 7-Eleven after a man said that the store clerk accused him of stealing and pointed a gun at him. According to the clerk, the man attempted to steal a box of wine and when he confronted him, the man became confrontational and belligerent. However, due to a lack of evidence, police could not establish probable cause for assault. After speaking with the man — who was intoxicated at the time — police trespassed him from the 7-Eleven.

5000 block 242nd Street Southwest: A woman said that her mail — including a check to PUD — was stolen on Jan. 13.

21500 block 53rd Place Southwest: A man reported finding something he thought was blood outside of his residence.

4100 block 223rd Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen from behind a residence, but was later located at a neighboring residence. The bike wasn’t damaged.

Jan. 20

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police assisted South County Fire Department with a reported overdose. Drug paraphernalia was located at the scene.

Jan. 21

22900 block 53rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting a crime after police responded to a domestic disturbance. According to the man’s girlfriend, the man was intoxicated and initially became verbal with her. She said he then became upset and threw food at her. When woman told her boyfriend she was going to call the police, he allegedly grabbed her phone to prevent her. Footage from a video surveillance system in the residence confirmed that the man threw food at a wall, but it was unclear if the food hit her.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A man was arrested for multiple warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia when he was located in a parked car near Ballinger Park. The warrants were reported to have been drug-related and out of Seattle and King County. After making contact with the man, police noticed small baggies containing suspected methamphetamine residue. A female was also in the vehicle with him at the time of his arrest. Police transported the woman to a friend’s Shoreline residence.

23100 block 56th Avenue West: A man said that his red Porsche was stolen while it was parked in the former Roger’s Market parking lot. The man said he was at work at the time of the theft, he had the keys and no one had authorization to drive it.

4600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited for third-degree malicious mischief after he reportedly egged another man’s house then fled the scene in a vehicle. The reporting party said he was home alone when he heard a loud bang and thought his house was being burglarized. When he went outside, he saw broken eggs on his windows and a note on his door telling him to “be nicer to people.” The suspect was cited after Lynnwood police conducted a traffic stop.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Safeway after he was reported to have caused a verbal disturbance. According to the man, the store employee who reported the incident was bending his ID card while checking if it was valid and refused to sell him cigarettes.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said that her vehicle was prowled and her purse and baby bag were stolen. According to the woman, she noticed fraudulent charges made to her account amounting to $550.

Jan. 22

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A woman reported fraudulent activity after receiving a phone call from someone claiming to work at BECU. According to the woman, the caller said someone used her information to make fraudulent charges to her accounts. After the call, the woman said she was suspicious and had her accounts frozen pending further investigation.

Jan. 23

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man said that an Amazon package was stolen after it was placed at the front of his apartment door.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police were called to a verbal domestic disturbance involving a woman who was reported to have been arguing over the phone with her father outside of a residence.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to verbal domestic disturbance at a residence where two people had been arguing for “two hours.” When police arrived, a man told police he and his girlfriend were arguing but were starting to calm down after they had gone into separate rooms. Neither reported anything physical occurred.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported fraudulent activity to her bank account after she was notified that four unauthorized checks had been cashed in her name. She reported $480 total was stolen from her account.

— Compiled by Cody Sexton