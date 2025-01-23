Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 15-21, 2025

Jan. 15
23500 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.
22200 block 66th Avenue West: A trespass was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense and malicious mischief.
22200 block 66th Avenue West: Officers responded to a sex offense report at a residence. The investigation continues.
23400 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
6100 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol recovered a stolen vehicle.
Jan. 16
23600 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business. The investigation continues.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21700 block 58th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Police responded to a court order violation at a residence. The investigation continues.
22700 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A theft was reported at a residence. The investigation continues.
4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.
4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.
24300 block 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.
23600 block of 56th Avenue West: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and licensing violations.
Jan. 17
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
21600 block 56th Place Southwest: An assault was reported at a residence. The investigation continues.
22600 block 58th Avenue West: Officers responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business. The investigation continues.
5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a hit-and-run collision.
Jan. 18
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: – Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
4600 block 232nd Place Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
6100 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report in a parking lot.
Jan. 19
22400 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
22400 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.
21500 block 54th Place West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21000 block 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a business.
Jan. 20
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle report. The driver was arrested for physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
21800 block SR99: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a business.
23800 block Cedar Way: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
21400 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for trespassing.
Jan. 21
22000 block SR99: Officers contacted a suspicious person. The person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21200 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for trespassing at a business.
4800 block 221st Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
20800 block 66th Avenue West: A 50-year-old female pedestrian was standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle drove by, and a passenger threw a milkshake at her, striking her in the face. Patrol observed the incident, stopped the vehicle and arrested the 19-year-old man for assault.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.