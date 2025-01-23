Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 15-21, 2025

Jan. 15

23500 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

22200 block 66th Avenue West: A trespass was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense and malicious mischief.

22200 block 66th Avenue West: Officers responded to a sex offense report at a residence. The investigation continues.

23400 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol recovered a stolen vehicle.

Jan. 16

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business. The investigation continues.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21700 block 58th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Police responded to a court order violation at a residence. The investigation continues.

22700 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A theft was reported at a residence. The investigation continues.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.

24300 block 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

23600 block of 56th Avenue West: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and licensing violations.

Jan. 17

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

21600 block 56th Place Southwest: An assault was reported at a residence. The investigation continues.

22600 block 58th Avenue West: Officers responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business. The investigation continues.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a hit-and-run collision.

Jan. 18

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: – Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

4600 block 232nd Place Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

6100 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report in a parking lot.

Jan. 19

22400 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

22400 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.

21500 block 54th Place West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a business.

Jan. 20

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle report. The driver was arrested for physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

21800 block SR99: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a business.

23800 block Cedar Way: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for trespassing.

Jan. 21

22000 block SR99: Officers contacted a suspicious person. The person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for trespassing at a business.

4800 block 221st Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

20800 block 66th Avenue West: A 50-year-old female pedestrian was standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle drove by, and a passenger threw a milkshake at her, striking her in the face. Patrol observed the incident, stopped the vehicle and arrested the 19-year-old man for assault.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.