Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 15-21, 2021

Jan. 15

4500 block 223rd Street Southwest: Officers responded to an animal control complaint after a dog bit a man while he was checking his mail. The man said he was returning from his mailbox when he was bitten by one of two dogs that ran out of a nearby house. Police said EMS treated the man for an injury from the bite and the dog was quarantined for 10 days.

Jan. 16

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: Drug paraphernalia was confiscated from two subjects after one was observed by the emergency exit of the Cinebarre Theater preparing to light a foil wrapper. The subjects were told to leave the property.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A Hyundai Elantra was stolen after it was left unattended while running. The owner said it was being left to warm up.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a domestic disturbance call. The residents contacted said they were in a relationship and had a verbal argument, but nothing physical had occurred.

Jan. 17

6400 block 234th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported involving two brothers. However, both said nothing physical had occurred.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: A woman told police she heard a loud bang and found a hole in one of her front windows. Police reported finding a small gold pellet inside the residence. While canvassing the area for evidence, police found an unspent shotgun shell in the driveway of a nearby home. The man living at the residence told police he might have dropped the shotgun shells but denied knowing anything about the incident across the street. The man told police he owned a shotgun, but it was disassembled. While searching the man’s vehicle, police reported finding another shotgun case in a paper bag and a 10 mm bullet lodged between the vehicle’s windshield wipers. Both items were collected for evidence along with the man’s partially assembled shotgun and some ammunition.

Jan. 18

23400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a malicious mischief complaint after a woman discovered the driver’s side window of her vehicle was shattered. The window was still intact, and the assailant did not gain access to the vehicle. The owner estimated the damage would cost $200 to repair.

24200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported a Toyota Rav4 he rented from Enterprise Rent-A-Car was stolen that morning. When police arrived, the manager said the man had already contacted them about the theft.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft at Safeway after two suspects — a man and a woman — reportedly stole a “large amount” of cold medicine before fleeing the scene.

Jan. 19

22300 block 66th Avenue West: A woman was issued two citations after her dog escaped from her home the previous week and bit another dog. On Jan. 13, a woman told police her dog was bitten by another dog that had escaped from a nearby residence. Police contacted the owner to request the dog’s vaccine records and began preparing a preliminary potentially dangerous dog declaration.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report her vehicle had been prowled overnight. According to the woman, someone broke out the rear passenger-side window to access her vehicle. She said there were signs the vehicle had been searched, but nothing was reported stolen.

Jan. 20

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft at Safeway after a woman was seen on video surveillance concealing items in her bag.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for hit-and-run after striking a Mountlake Terrace Police Department patrol vehicle multiple times in the Studio 6 parking lot. After attempting to conduct a traffic stop because the vehicle did not have a license plate, police said the woman struck the patrol vehicle three times. She then fled the scene and led police on a brief car chase on I-5 heading south. She was later reportedly arrested in Tukwila.

Jan. 21

6600 block of 22nd Street Southwest: A man was cited for second-degree criminal trespass after another man reported finding him on his property. When police arrived on the scene, they found the suspect nearby. He was cited and released.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said her credit card was stolen sometime last year and had been used to make a fraudulent purchase at Urban City Coffee.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A woman reported that a man she knew forced his way into her apartment and said he wanted her to drink vodka with him. After she refused, the man reportedly became enraged and threw the contents of a bag he was carrying around the apartment. He left the scene before police arrived.

21100 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for multiple misdemeanor warrants, including driving without a license in the third degree. He was also cited for drug paraphernalia possession after police reported finding a clear pipe used to ingest narcotics in his jacket pocket.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Quartz Creek Apartments after a woman was reported to be arguing with her husband. When police arrived, the woman said she wanted to take herself and the couple’s baby daughter to a shelter. She later decided to leave the baby with her husband instead. No physical assault was reported.

