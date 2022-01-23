Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 14-21, 2022

Jan. 14

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported after a man found that someone had damaged the hood of his vehicle, including small dents and minor scuffs. The cost of repairs was estimated to be approximately $1,500.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man called police to report that his mailbox had been damaged. While walking his dog, the man noticed the mailbox was open. He was not expecting any mail and none was reported to be missing. The mailbox’s lock had been broken off, making it unusable because the door would not close. Damage was estimated at $100.

22900 block 40th Place West: While investigating a malicious mischief call involving a damaged mailbox, police observed another mailbox nearby had also been damaged. The resident said she wasn’t aware of the damage, but she was not expecting or missing any mail. Her mailbox’s lock had been broken off, making it unusable because its door would not close. Damage was estimated at $100.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile student who lives in Lynnwood called police to report that his mother’s vehicle, which he drives, had its catalytic converter stolen while parked at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Jan. 15

24300 block 59th Avenue West: Following a hit-and-run collision with a parked car, police determined there was probable cause to arrest a male subject for suspicion of driving while under the influence of narcotics. The man admitted to being the driver involved in the collision but refused to undergo further tests with a drug recognition effort. He was subsequently transported to the Snohomish County Jail for a blood draw and booking. Police also determined that the subject had been driving with a suspended license.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Staff at the Chevron gas station reported a burglary had occurred overnight. Surveillance video showed what appeared to be a man getting out of a blue, older-model Honda CRV and throwing a rock at the store’s door in order to break the glass. The subject then entered the business and took several types of cigarettes and 12 different lottery scratch games from the cash register area. The suspect vehicle was last seen entering the roadway on 44th Avenue West and then turning west onto 228th Street Southwest. The subject was wearing black clothing that included a beanie hat, mask and gloves.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at the Little Caesars Pizza in which someone had broken a panel of glass on the front door. There was a rock located on the floor in the middle of the store’s entry area. The owner said a cash drawer containing approximately $20 had been taken.

22400 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported to have occurred overnight at Sorelli Pizza after the owner arrived to discover the front door glass was broken. There was a large rock inside the store and $20 in coins had been stolen from the cash register.

Jan. 16

400 block Fourth Avenue North in Kent: Police responded to the Maleng Regional Justice Center to take custody of a man who was due to be released and had an outstanding warrant out of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. He was then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

22500 block 70th Place West: A large Frost Fighter portable heating machine was reported to have been stolen from a residence that is under construction.

22500 block 39th Avenue West: A hit-and-run was reported after it was discovered that the victim’s red Ford Focus had recently sustained damages to its rear bumper while parked on the street. The damages were estimated to be under $1,000.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident called police to report that her vehicle had been damaged in a hit-and-run collision while it was parked in front of her house. Surveillance video showed an older model Toyota Tundra struck her vehicle.

23100 block 54th Avenue West: Found property was reported after two license plates were located in the yard of a vacant rental property. The license plates were determined to belong to a white Cadillac Escalade out of Everett. Attempts to contact the vehicle’s owner were unsuccessful so the two license plates were entered into evidence for safekeeping.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: A man dropping off his vehicle for repair at Dave’s Auto Service observed that the business had its front window broken. Police located a brick inside of the front office. The shop’s manager arrived and stated that nothing appeared to be missing.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported after witnesses observed a white male wearing a black jacket and black knit hat had removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle and then fled with it in a dark gray car. A red reciprocating saw blade was found lying on the ground next to the victim’s vehicle.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A man and woman were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument they each said was about “relationship things.” Both parties said nothing physical had occurred, nothing had been broken and they agreed to separate for a time.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Two womens were provided with domestic violence pamphlets after they had been in an argument in which nothing physical was said to have occurred and nothing was reported broken.

Jan. 17

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A male resident at the Quartz Creek Apartments reported that his Nissan Versa had been stolen. He stated that his Chevrolet Express work van had been broken into the night before, although he hadn’t yet reported it, and the keys to his car, which had been near the van’s center console, were taken. He believed those keys were then used to steal his car while he was at work. Police also discovered that the work van’s rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle in Bothell. The victim believed that it had likely been swapped onto the van the previous night when it was broken into. He also reported that tools were taken from his van in that incident.

4400 block 216th Street Southwest: Mail theft was reported after a man discovered that his mailbox had been pried open and damaged. He stated this was the third time his mailbox had been broken into.

Jan. 18

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident called police to report that his truck had been prowled overnight. The driver’s side window had been broken out and the steering column cowl had been removed. He stated that the ignition was broken and his key no longer worked. In addition, some papers from the truck’s glove box and a power steering pump for another vehicle were missing.

24100 block 60th Avenue West: The owner of a Chevrolet Blazer reported that the vehicle’s catalytic converter had been stolen overnight.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a vehicle called police to report a malicious mischief incident in which her car’s tire had been damaged beyond repair. It was subsequently discovered that there were numerous nails and foreign objects stuck in the tire.

15900 block Mill Creek Boulevard in Mill Creek: K9 Jax responded to a request from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office South Precinct for assistance with the detection of narcotics in a black Audi S4 sedan that had been seized. K9 Jax gave a response outside of the front driver’s side door that was consistent with past alerts where controlled substance odors were present and controlled substances have been located.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A man pulled over for speeding was arrested for driving a vehicle without a valid operator’s license or identification.

23600 block Highway 99 in Edmonds: K9 Jax responded to a request from the Edmonds Police Department for assistance with the detection of narcotics in a dark blue Cadillac Escalade that had been stopped at Safeway. K9 Jax gave a response outside of the driver’s door that was consistent with past alerts where controlled substance odors were present and controlled substances have been located.

Jan. 19

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Energy Works after a man cut the padlock on one of the company’s vehicles and took approximately $10,000 worth of tools. Surveillance video showed a white male suspect between the ages of 30-40 wearing a black jacket, black baseball hat, facemask, blue jeans and white shoes walking up to the van, cutting its lock and proceeding to take out tools for 10 minutes. The suspect then loaded the tools into a vehicle.

21200 block 48th Avenue West: A resident reported that a delivery package containing a blood pressure cuff valued at $71 had been stolen from her front porch.

22900 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported that a woman had recently been trying to extort money from him. He stated after meeting the woman on social media, they then had a conversation online during which he masturbated on video. Shortly after they disconnected the video chat, he started receiving screenshots of his Facebook and Instagram contacts and the woman said she would send video and screenshots of him to people on his contact lists unless he gave her $2,400. The man replied he didn’t have that kind of money. Later, he was contacted twice more on Facebook by accounts in different names that he believed to be operated by the same woman. Demands for money were made both times — once for $500, which the man again said he didn’t have, and then for $300. After that, he stopped replying and blocked those accounts from contacting him.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: A man and a women were arrested during a traffic stop for having outstanding warrants in the area. The woman was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking and the man was transported to the Issaquah City Jail for booking. Police also determined there was probable cause to arrest and cite the man for failure to transfer the Jeep Grand Cherokee’s title within 45 days of purchasing it and also issued him a traffic infraction ticket for failure to wear a seatbelt while the vehicle was in motion.

Jan. 20

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: During a traffic stop, police arrested a woman for driving with a suspended license and possession of a stolen vehicle. A loaded .45 revolver was subsequently located in a grocery bag that had been between her feet, a 12-gauge shotgun was discovered in the bed of the truck and a purse with a large amount of cash stuffed into it was found on the front passenger-side floorboard. Police determined there was also probable cause to arrest the woman for carrying a loaded pistol inside a vehicle without a valid CPL permit. The woman was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking and the Chevrolet Avalanche she was driving, which had been reported stolen, was towed, impounded and entered into evidence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel property for one year after staff reported that she had been verbally aggressive with them.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: Staff at Cedar Way Elementary School reported a malicious mischief incident after discovering that a window in the gym had been broken. The double-paned window had one of its pieces of glass broken. Police observed a circular symmetrical hole in the middle of the window they believed was likely caused by a pellet gun, since whatever struck the first windowpane did not have enough velocity to penetrate both pieces of glass. Repairs were estimated to be approximately $1,000.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man called to report that somebody had been making fraudulent transactions with two credit cards after he had recently lost his wallet. The victim stated he had canceled the credit cards upon realizing his wallet was lost, but one transaction for $20 in fast food had been made and another one for $392 had been attempted at a Walmart, although that transaction didn’t go through.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Two roommates, one female and one male, were provided with domestic violence pamphlets after they had a verbal argument over the internet connection. The pair stated that the incident did not involve a physical assault, any threats of violence, or property damage.

7700 block Broadway in Everett: K9 Jax responded to a request from the Everett Police Department for assistance with the detection of narcotics in a Toyota Solara coupe that had been stopped for a traffic violation. K9 Jax gave a response outside of the driver’s side door that was consistent with past alerts where controlled substance odors were present and controlled substances have been located.

Jan. 21

5900 block 236th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man who had an outstanding felony warrant and transported him to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle prowl was reported after a resident observed a man walking away from his daughter’s black Acura Integra and upon closer inspection realized the car’s driver’s-side door was open. The car’s owner said nothing appeared to have been taken; however, there was some damage to the door’s weatherstrip that she estimated would cost approximately $150 to replace. The suspect was described as a white male approximately 6-feet tall in his late 20s or early 30s with facial hair and wearing a gray hoodie. The man was last seen walking westbound toward Lakeview Drive.

