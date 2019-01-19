Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 12-17, 2019

Jan. 11

6900 block of 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana. He was also under the influence of medications prescribed to him.

4300 block of 222nd Street Southwest: Two men were trespassed from a vacant home when police responded to a prowl.

6000 block of 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal incident at Studio 6.

22800 block of 44th Avenue Street: Police responded to a theft at Cedar Plaza Vet Clinic after the owner said three 20-milliliter vials of Hydromorphone had been stolen. Hydromorphone is a controlled substance monitored by the DEA.

Jan. 12

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend while intoxicated. The victim said her boyfriend slapped her twice, pulled her fair and bit her several times.

5700 block of 236th Street Southwest: A man reported his 2015 Subaru had been stolen and his 2014 Prius had been prowled overnight. The Prius was not damaged, but loose change and a men’s jacket was stolen.

5900 block of 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported a case of fraud after she gave a man $3,500 as an investment in his unnamed company. She also paid him $625 to fix her car and $450 to repair and upgrade her phone.

22100 block of 43rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant when his father called the police on him. The man was arrested in his home. While at the jail a second warrant was charged and added.

5700 block of 215th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for three misdemeanor warrants — one for disorderly conduct out of Marysville, one for theft out of Edmonds and one violation of a contact order out of Snohomish County.

Jan. 13

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant after police responded to a verbal domestic violation between the man and his mother.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstance at Bartell Drugs when a man who had been trespassed for theft returned to the store.

Jan. 14

4500 block of 243rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief incident after a man reported someone threw a bucket of black paint on his silver Toyota Prius.

22600 block of 48th Avenue West: A woman reported an attempted burglary at her home after finding 10 various marks on the edges of a back-sliding door. Entry to her home was not gained.

22900 block of 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a harassment incident at Jagow Family Dentistry after the owner said she received a disturbing email from a former patient. The email implied dentists are more prone to suicide.

23100 block of 56th Avenue West: A woman reported a vehicle prowl outside of Cascade Elite Gymnastics. The back driver’s window of her 2017 Chevy Suburban was smashed in. Various items totaling at $100 were stolen. The damage done to the vehicle was estimated to be $1,000.

6000 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order after he and his boyfriend got into an argument at Studio 6.

Jan. 15

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: Police responded to an attempted theft after two young men tried to steal the rims from a man’s vehicle. The victim’s neighbor witnessed the attempted theft and reported it to both the police and victim.

4700 block of 242nd Street Southwest: Police assisted Lynnwood officers in arresting a man for malicious mischief.

Jan. 16

5900 block of 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported a case of fraud after he paid $500 for Seahawks tickets that were not valid when he tried to attend the game.

Jan. 17

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a warrant while police were doing a business check at Albertsons.

4100 block of 213th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for two warrants during a traffic stop.

23300 block of 58th Avenue West: A man reported his brother threatened him after he attempted to help him seek treatment for his methamphetamine addiction. The incident happened at the Mouthlake Terrace Library. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: An employee at GW Foot Massage said a man wearing a home-monitoring ankle bracelet left before paying for his massage. The massage was $55.

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between a mother and son about the son’s medication. Police had responded to multiple disputes over the course of the last couple weeks.

