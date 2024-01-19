Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 10-16, 2024

Jan. 10

3900 block of 228th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

5900 block of 224th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

22000 block of 52nd Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

5100 block of 230th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for a court order violation in addition to multiple outstanding warrants.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23300 block of Cedar Way: A behavioral health report was made at a residence. The individual was referred to crisis services.

Jan. 11

5500 block of 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a construction site.

23200 block of 65th Place West: A person was reported missing.

23200 block of 65th Place West: A domestic disturbance was reported. An individual was arrested for harassment.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A humane complaint was made at a residence. An investigation continues.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

21900 block of 55th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was made.

Jan. 12

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A theft was reported.

22800 block of 57th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

24300 block of 57th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

6500 block of 218th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for registration violations. The driver was arrested for a licensing violation and found to be in possession of multiple types of narcotics.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business. An individual was arrested.

Jan. 13

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

22200 block of 48th Avenue West: A humane complaint was made at a residence. The owner was cited for animal abuse.

Jan. 14

5500 block of 234th Street Southwest: A person was reported missing person.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A suspicious person was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants and found to be in possession of a dangerous weapon.

21600 block of 60th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

Jan. 15

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported from a residence.

5200 block of 238th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported. Four unidentified armed individuals forced entry into the residence and held the residents hostage for an extended period of time while searching the home and stealing miscellaneous items, including a vehicle. An investigation continues. See related story here.

21500 block of 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for 4th degree assault.

5300 block of 240th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was made.

5300 block of 244th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported at a residence. An investigation continues.

Jan. 16

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for second-degree assault.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A resident was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for violation of a court order.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.