Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 1-7, 2025

Jan. 1
23000 block SR99: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.
22000 block 66th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a business.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for possession of narcotics, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and an outstanding warrant.
Jan. 2
21200 block 44th Avenue West: A motorist was stopped for equipment violations. The driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance at a residence was reported. A subject was arrested for assault.
6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.
21600 block SR99: Officers contacted a suspicious person. They were arrested for an outstanding warrant.
5500 block 214th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.
Jan. 3
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for violating a court order.
6300 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A trespass was reported at a residence. A person was arrested for the offense and for possessing narcotics.
6800 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision report.
Jan. 4
23900 block 55th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
22600 block 40th Place West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
23900 Block 55th Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
4500 block 228th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
23500 block 56th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.
Jan. 5
4400 block 243rd Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report at a residence.
22100 block 37th Avenue West: Theft was reported from a residence.
24300 block 59th Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.
24000 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a theft from vehicle report.
21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order violation reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.
23300 block Cedar Way: A theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. They were arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21300 block 50th Avenue West: patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
Jan. 6
6500 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The subject was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
21400 block 48th Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.
5800 block 242nd Street Southwest: A theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a residence.
22100 block 66th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and possession of narcotics.
21900 block 66th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services.
Jan. 7
5600 block of 244th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.
4800 block 219th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.
23500 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol arrested the driver of a suspicious vehicle for f being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for trespassing at a business.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.