Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 1-7, 2025

Jan. 1

23000 block SR99: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a business.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for possession of narcotics, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and an outstanding warrant.

Jan. 2

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A motorist was stopped for equipment violations. The driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance at a residence was reported. A subject was arrested for assault.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

21600 block SR99: Officers contacted a suspicious person. They were arrested for an outstanding warrant.

5500 block 214th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.

Jan. 3

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for violating a court order.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A trespass was reported at a residence. A person was arrested for the offense and for possessing narcotics.

6800 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision report.

Jan. 4

23900 block 55th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

22600 block 40th Place West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

23900 Block 55th Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

4500 block 228th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

Jan. 5

4400 block 243rd Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report at a residence.

22100 block 37th Avenue West: Theft was reported from a residence.

24300 block 59th Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

24000 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a theft from vehicle report.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order violation reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.

23300 block Cedar Way: A theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. They were arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21300 block 50th Avenue West: patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

Jan. 6

6500 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The subject was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.

5800 block 242nd Street Southwest: A theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a residence.

22100 block 66th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and possession of narcotics.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services.

Jan. 7

5600 block of 244th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

4800 block 219th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol arrested the driver of a suspicious vehicle for f being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for trespassing at a business.