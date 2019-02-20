Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 8-18, 2019

Feb. 8

5400 block 228th Street Southwest: A woman reported the back window of her vehicle was broken out while she was at work.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant for driving with a suspended license.

Feb. 9

21900 block Highway 99: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled while it was parked in the Red Dragon parking lot. He reported a few pens and $3.50 in assorted change had been stolen.

Feb. 11

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from Bartell Drugs after she was caught shoplifting.

6600 block 235th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled. A Seahawks bobble head and $2 were reported stolen.

Feb. 12

6300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a silent alarm that went off at Sellen Construction. There were no signs of forced entry.

Feb. 13

44th Avenue West and Cedar Way: Police recovered a lost iPhone.

Feb. 14

3600 block 220th Place Southwest: A woman was issued a citation for playing music too loud in her parked car.

5400 block 228th Street Southwest: Someone threw a rock through a window at Terrace Park School.

7100 block 226th Place Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled. No damage was done to the vehicle, but her sunglasses, leatherman tools and loose change were reported stolen. The combined value of stolen items was $65.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant out of Kirkland after being suspected of shoplifting from Albertsons.

Feb. 15

22800 block 100th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported stolen vehicle in the QFC parking lot. Four occupants in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Feb. 16

22300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen vehicle.

Feb. 18

60th Avenue West/212th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for a DUI after she hit a guardrail, fence and another vehicle while driving.

