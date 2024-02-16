Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 7-14, 2024

Feb. 7

5000 block of 239th Place Southwest: A theft reported at a residence.

24000 block of 54th Avenue West: A behavioral health report made at a residence.

22300 block of 65th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for multiple driving offenses in addition to an outstanding warrant.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A theft was reported at a residence.

21900 block of 64th Avenue West: Police located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot.

Feb. 8

23500 block of 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a residence.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Narcotics were reported at a residence. A 4-year-old child summoned for help after his mother and an adult male in the room overdosed on suspected fentanyl. The individuals received medical intervention and recovered. The child was taken into protective custody. The two adults were arrested for reckless endangerment.

23300 block of 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision report at a residence.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot. The vehicle was used in a robbery and was released to Des Moines Police for further investigation.

Harassment was reported at the Mountlake Terrace High School.

23600 block of 56th Avenue West: Police located a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

21000 block of 44th Avenue West: Police located a suspicious person in a parking lot. The individual was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants and possession of a controlled substance.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was investigated at a residence. The individual was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

22300 block of 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

Feb. 9

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A nuisance violation was reported at a residence.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police investigated a report of narcotics at a business. Patrol located a subject unconscious/overdosing from narcotics ingestion. Narcan administered, life saved.

5200 block of 238th Street Southwest: Police conducted a death investigation at a residence.

22300 block of 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for multiple offenses including theft of a vehicle and malicious mischief.

22900 block of 56th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

6900 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision.

Feb. 10

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police investigated to a hit-and-run collision.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was investigated at a residence. The individual was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police located a stolen vehicle.

22700 block of 44th Avenue West: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision.

22100 block of 58th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft report at a business. An officer located the suspect vehicle fleeing and activated the vehicle emergency lights. The driver fled at a high rate of speed, failing to stop for the red light at 228th and 44th Avenue West. The vehicle was struck by a motorist in a significant collision. Two individuals were arrested for multiple offenses including theft, possession of a controlled substance and attempt to elude police.

Feb. 11

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a business.

6600 block of 232nd Street Southwest: Police investigated a court order violation at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense in addition to fourth-degree assault.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation at a residence.

Feb. 12

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: Trespassing was reported at a residence.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: Police investigated a behavioral health report at a residence.

22900 block of 57th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

5400 block of 240th Street Southwest: Police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation at a residence.

7200 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Feb. 13

5400 block of 221st Place Southwest: Police contacted a suspicious person at a residence. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4600 block of 223rd Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

5900 block of 212th Place Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

22000 block of the Interurban Trail: Malicious mischief was reported. Officers located several subjects who fled on foot. Multiple officers responded and detained several subjects with gang affiliation. Several firearms were recovered, four of them confirmed stolen, some altered. Two subjects were arrested for offenses stemming from the firearms. An investigation continues.