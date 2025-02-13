Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter, Feb. 5-11, 2025

Feb. 5

22400 block 37th Avenue West: A subject suffering from mental illness wanted to report multiple crimes. Officers offered resources and took a report.

Feb. 6

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers conducted a welfare check on a possible domestic violence victim.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported.

Feb. 7

6100 block of 220th Street Southwest: A driver was stopped for traffic violations and was found to be impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Feb. 8

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: An officer conducted a stop for traffic violations. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail after the officer determined they were intoxicated.

24200 block 59th Avenue West: A missing person was reported. Shortly after, the subject was located.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to an attempted vehicle theft.

5400 block 234th Street Southwest: A vehicle that was blocking a driveway was towed.

Feb. 9

5600 block 242nd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a single-car collision and determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

7800 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Edmonds police with a possible DUI. The driver was arrested and booked into jail after the officer determined they were impaired.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers responded to a domestic assault report. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

5500 block 238th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen vehicle. The registered owner took possession.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a report of a domestic assault. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived and they were not able to locate the suspect.

Feb. 10

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

5600 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a robbery report. Patrol and detectives apprehended the suspect on the morning of Feb. 12.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: Officers responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

Feb. 11

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance report and arrested a subject for assault.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

22100 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.

4400 block 231st Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.