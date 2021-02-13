Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 5-11, 2021

Feb. 5

232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West: A woman reported details of a hit-and-run collision, after which both vehicles initially had pulled into a nearby parking lot to exchange information. The male driver of the other vehicle said that he did not have a license and want 911 contacted. When the female returned to her car to call emergency services, the man left, and she was unable to get a license plate, make or model of his vehicle. The damage to her vehicle was estimated at approximately $1,000.

Feb. 6

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Trespassing in progress was reported inside the Safeway store. The male suspect had previously been banned from the location following multiple instances of shoplifting. He had left the premises when the officer arrived and was not found during a check of the area.

Feb. 7

5000 block 228th Avenue West: Shots fired in rapid succession were reported in the area of Terrace Creek Park. The man who contacted police said he found eight shell casings, which were then entered into evidence.

23300 block 56th Avenue West: Two burglaries at Calvary Fellowship Church were reported to have occurred some time over the weekend. An employee said the church’s front door had been pried open on one occasion and a window was smashed out on another. An audio soundboard/mixer and PA speakers were said to be missing.

21400 block 44th Avenue West: A female reported being the victim of fraud, resulting in the loss of approximately $500,000 due to an ongoing scam. She said that after receiving a fax in 2019 advising her that she had won a multi-million dollar clearing house prize she followed its instructions in order to claim the prize, which involved numerous wire transfers, purchasing prepaid gift cards, taking out loans and racking up credit card debt.

Feb. 8

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man’s Honda CR-V vehicle was reported stolen.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police received a phone call from a man reporting that his motorcycle was stolen overnight.

Feb. 9

22200 block 70th Street Southwest: Officer were dispatched to a prowl and trespass at the Olympic View Ice Arena. A hockey team’s trailer was reportedly broken into, but no items were taken. It was also alleged that a suspect climbed to the arena’s roof and took attached video cameras and a network switch with a combined estimated value of $700.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported that two sets of vehicle keys, registration, and a cell phone were taken from his truck.

22600 block 73rd Place West: While attempting to serve a warrant, police saw the male subject fleeing from the residence on foot. He was detained a short distance away approximately 5-10 minutes later. During a search, police found drug paraphernalia along with the identification cards of a different individual, and a woman’s debit card.

Feb. 10

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man tried to pay for gas at the Arco am/pm store with a fake $20 bill and subsequently got mad when the clerk refused to give it back. The suspect left the store before officer arrived on the scene. The bill in question was marked “Copy Money” on both sides in red and black ink.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: When dispatched to investigate a vehicle theft report that turned out to be a civil issue, an officer contacted a man who had a confirmed felony warrant for a controlled substance. After placing the man in handcuffs, police found drug paraphernalia and while booking him at the Snohomish County Jail for the warrant, a baggy of suspected methamphetamines was also discovered.

22600 block 73rd Place West: Officers attempting to serve a warrant observed a man trying to leave the residence through a back door. The man was not the person originally intended for contact but he had confirmed warrants of his own. A metal container with a blue pill suspected to contain narcotics and drug paraphernalia were discovered on the subject. The man also had a wallet containing the driver’s license and Social Security card of elderly man who is thought to be deceased, and an additional five debit cards belonging to four people.

Feb. 11

23500 block 48th Avenue West: A black Honda motorcycle was reported stolen from the owner’s front yard. The victim had the only key and did not know how it was taken.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A package containing a limited edition print worth approximately $80 was reported stolen.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Officer responded to a harassment report at Premera Blue Cross headquarters after an online complaint was made that threatened the beheading of a company executive. Police spoke by phone to the man who made the threatening statement, and he admitted to sending the email, described it as a heat-of-the moment decision, said he regretted the incident and had no intention to harm the executive.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell