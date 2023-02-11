Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 4-10, 2023

Feb. 4

21900 block 54th Avenue West: Police were called to investigate allegations of sexual assault in which a woman said she was raped by two men she had met earlier at a friend’s home.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: A man who had a warrant for fourth-degree domestic violence assault was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

22900 block 60th Avenue West: A man was arrested and booked into jail on warrants for charges of third-degree driving while license suspended and failure to appear civil contempt.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: A man was cited for hit-and-run after the car he was driving struck an unattended vehicle, which was then pushed into a trailer. Witnesses said the three men in the vehicle fled the scene. Police found the apartment of the registered owner and talked to two other men inside, but neither of the men contacted were cooperative and efforts to speak with the owner were unsuccessful. The next day, the registered owner called police to report the collision.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A convenience store employee reported that two teenage females had stolen two bottles of Fireball whiskey, then left the scene in a dark blue or silver Honda sedan. The whiskey was valued at $8.79 per bottle.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: A woman said that the front and back license plates from a vehicle belonging to her parents — who were out of town — were stolen within the last two weeks.

Feb. 5

4500 block 216th Street Southwest: A man was cited for domestic violence harassment after he threatened to slash his aunt’s vehicle tires.

4800 block 239th Street Southwest: A woman told police that her son took her vehicle without permission and also suspected he stole her debit card, which was missing.

22900 block 53rd Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a woman and her estranged husband, and provided both with domestic violence pamphlets.

21900 block Highway 99: Police were dispatched to the Red Dragon Casino after a woman said that someone threw a landscape brick through the passenger-side window of her vehicle.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: The owner of a coin laundry reported that the rear door into the business was damaged but nothing appeared to be stolen or damaged. The cost to replace the door was estimated at $1,500.

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: A man said that his trailer was broken into and approximately $1,000 of miscellaneous clothing and items were stolen from it.

5500 block 238th Street Southwest: A man told police that he had made a $400 down payment on a couch via the OfferUp app, only to discover later that he had been scammed.

Feb. 6

21800 block Highway 99: A medical supply company employee called police to report that the company’s work vehicle was missing and later discovered it had been found in another location by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle had a damaged ignition switch.

Feb. 7

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman said her vehicle had been broken into overnight while parked in the retail parking lot of Terrace Station East. A box of car cleaning materials and two portable hand trucks were taken from the car’s rear storage area, and $30 was taken from the center console, which had been ripped open to access it.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man said his vehicle was broken into overnight while parked in the apartment parking garage. A garage door opener was taken from the glove box and a collapsible wagon was stolen from the vehicle’s rear compartment.

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: A man said that he was alerted by an Amazon driver that the windows of his truck had been broken while it was parked in front of his home. The victim reported that CDs inside a binder holder were missing.

5200 block 216th Street Southwest: Police were called to a verbal domestic dispute between a husband and wife, who separated for the evening.

Feb. 8

6600 block 227th Street Southwest: A man reported that his 2003 Ram pickup had been stolen while it was parked along the side of his home.

21400 block 44th Avenue West: A woman told police that someone broke the front passenger-side window of her vehicle and roof pillar, stealing Oakley sunglasses valued at $250 and a makeup bag with cosmetics valued at $200. The damage to the vehicle was estimated at over $750.

22100 block 39th Avenue West: A man said that someone damaged the tarp covering the garage of his residence. The tarp was valued at $80.

Feb. 9

4900 block 222nd Street Southwest: A man reported that an unknown suspect used a BB gun to break the front passenger window of his vehicle overnight while it was parked on the street.

22700 block 58th Avenue West: A woman’s front and rear driver’s-side windows on her Toyota Camry were shattered while the vehicle was parked on the street overnight. One of the windows had a small hole at the center and appeared to have been shot with a BB or pellet gun, police said.

4000 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman said a van belonging to her father had been prowled. The middle driver-side window was broken, although no entry was made and nothing stolen. The cost to repair the window was estimated at $300.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A man said his Honda accord had been stolen.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: An employee at Jackson’s Food Store said a man stole two 12-packs of Twisted Tea, valued at $36.

Feb. 10

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responding to a report of verbal domestic dispute provided a boyfriend and girlfriend with domestic violence pamphlets.

5200 block 234th Street Southwest: A woman said that a package delivered to her house had been opened and an $80 bluetooth card for her computer was stolen.

Feb. 9

4400 block 222nd Street Southwest: A man said that unknown suspects broke the front driver-side window of his vehicle overnight. Nothing was discovered stolen but the cost to repair the window was estimated at $500.