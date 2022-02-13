Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 3-11, 2022

Feb. 1

22100 block 56th Avenue West: The owner of a maroon Honda Accord reported that its driver’s side mirror had been struck and completely severed from the vehicle sometime recently. She believed the damage was likely due to a hit-and-run collision because the car had been parked on the street in front of her residence. Damages were estimated to be less than $1,000. (The report of this incident was not available when last week’s police blotter was compiled and published.)

Feb. 3

4800 block 221st Street Southwest: Two men who had been involved in an argument were both provided with domestic violence pamphlets.

Feb. 4

21600 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested and cited for stealing a delivery package found to be in his possession. He also admitted to previously taking a package that contained a flashlight, which police later obtained from his residence. Witnesses reported they believed him to be responsible for several other recent thefts in the area and police collected surveillance footage provided by residents to review it for possible additional charges against the suspect.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident contacted police by phone to report that someone had stolen her identity. The victim stated that upon reapplying for EBT she was told someone was using her Social Security number for employment in Las Vegas.

Feb. 5

22300 block 60th Avenue West: A woman called police to report that she had observed a white male suspect underneath her mother’s vehicle in front of their residence. When confronted, he fled in a white Toyota 4Runner driven by a woman. A check of the area did not locate the suspect vehicle. Police determined that the suspect was attempting to steal a catalytic converter before he was interrupted.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a collision between a bicycle and a vehicle. The bicyclist reported that while he was riding down a hill, an SUV had pulled out of a driveway in front of him and he was unable to stop or move out of the way. He collided with the driver’s door, slamming his head and shoulder into the window, which was shattered. In addition to the broken window, the vehicle’s door was also observed to have a large dent in it. The bicyclist was transported to Swedish Hospital for evaluation and later reported that he had not broken any bones or separated his shoulder.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police determined probable cause exists to cite a man for malicious mischief domestic violence, harassment and obstructing a law enforcement officer. While responding to a reported domestic disturbance, police heard the man physically threaten members of his family and later learned that he had damaged/destroyed items inside the apartment. The subject was belligerent and refused to open the door for police to investigate. He then fled from the scene, via a sliding door, before police were able to gain entry to the apartment. An area check, including the use of a K9 track, was conducted but did not locate the man. As a result, police forwarded the various citations for the subject to the court for mailing.

6400 block 218th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument.

23100 block 61st Avenue West: A 2007 Ford Econoline box truck was stolen from outside of its owner’s residence. The vehicle is mostly white with “Seattle Professional Plumbing” graphics painted on its sides. The victim stated he uses it for his plumbing business and all of his tools were inside the truck when it was stolen. He estimated the total value of the tools and vehicle taken to be approximately $100,000.

Feb. 6

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported in which someone stole an ATM from the lobby of the Redstone Building. It appeared that a two-inch cable was used to pull the ATM out. The building’s front set of doors was damaged, a section of the doors was pulled completely off the building, along with a window frame that had its glass shattered. The ATM was then dragged behind a black pickup truck through the parking lot and along several blocks. It appeared the machine then struck the back of a white BMW that was parked in the 6500 block of 222nd Street Southwest. The BMW sustained a tear in its rear driver’s side quarter-panel, the tire rim was bent and the tire was flat. Parts and debris from the ATM were scattered in various parts of the roadway throughout several blocks in the area.

22100 block 60th Avenue West: Police responding to an attempt-to-contact request from the Washington State Patrol arrested a man for probable cause of domestic assault. Police subsequently transferred custody of the man to the state patrol.

21900 block Highway 99: Malicious mischief was reported at the Red Dragon Casino after the owner of a Toyota Rav4 discovered that its rear window had been broken out.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: Theft was reported after a resident discovered that her two Specialized Sirrus bicycles were missing from a parking garage. The bikes had both been locked up next to her parking space and she found a saw blade on the ground near the two damaged cable locks that had been cut off.

4800 block 228th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported in which the owner of a house under construction drove past it and noticed a white truck was parked in the driveway. The residence’s garage door had been lifted up and a white male subject was observed taking items. When confronted, the suspect got in his truck and drove off. The homeowner gave chase in his vehicle for several blocks. At one point, the suspect stopped and told the victim to come and get his items from the bed of the truck. However, when he walked over and reached for an item, the suspect started to drive away. The homeowner grabbed the side of the truck and held on until it stopped several blocks away. Police contacted the victim and drove him back to his vehicle, but were unable to locate the suspect truck. The victim stated that two water pumps valued at $300 and a motion light valued at $100 were stolen from his garage.

22200 block 36th Avenue West: A catalytic converter theft was reported after a resident heard a loud noise and observed a man underneath her neighbor’s motor home. The man took the vehicle’s catalytic converter and then left in a blue minivan being driven by a woman. The man was described as white, in his 30s and wearing a jogging suit. The woman was described as white with long brown hair. An area check for the suspect vehicle did not locate it.

4800 block 221st Street Southwest: Two men were provided with domestic violence pamphlets after engaging in a verbal altercation.

Feb. 7

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were reported at the Nile Shrine Golf Course after staff discovered a section of fence had been cut. While investigating, police discovered an ATM machine that was previously stolen from the Redstone Building had been dragged onto the property. It was subsequently determined that the ATM had been brought through a separate section of fence, which had been opened by cutting a lock. The portion of the golf course’s fence that had been cut was unrelated to the ATM being dragged onto the property. Damage to the fence was estimated at $500.

6400 block Lakeview Drive: Two bags of property containing numerous types of personal items were found near the Nile Shrine Golf Course and placed into evidence for safekeeping.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking. He was also found to be in possession of a driver’s license and credit cards that had been issued to other people. Those items were entered into evidence so that their registered owners can be contacted.

24000 block 44th Avenue West: A woman reported that her silver Kia Optima had been prowled overnight. She stated numerous items were stolen including a purse, wallet, bank cards, Apple watch, Pioneer subwoofer and miscellaneous other items. The victim said her vehicle was possibly left unlocked because it had not been damaged to be accessed.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident called 911 to report that someone had stolen three pieces of mail from her mailbox. The items taken included free COVID tests and a bank statement.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: The owner of a silver Dodge Ram reported that someone had recently scratched the side of his vehicle, possibly with a key. Multiple scratch marks were observed down the driver’s side of the truck and repairs were estimated to be approximately $4,000.

22100 block 38th Avenue West: Theft was reported after a resident heard a power saw and observed two men underneath her husband’s Ford F-250 truck. She yelled at the men, who then exited from under the vehicle and took its catalytic converter. The two suspects climbed into the backseat of a dark-colored Nissan SUV that had been parked nearby with a male driver inside. The vehicle then left northbound and was last seen turning eastbound onto 220th Street Southwest. Two reciprocating saw blades were located on the ground underneath the victim’s truck. The cost of repairs was estimated to be approximately $2,250.

Feb. 8

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported after staff at EZ Deli Mart said a man had been verbally abusive, caused a disturbance and then shoved a six-pack of beer off the counter. Two of the beer cans were damaged and started leaking, thereby making the six-pack, which was valued at approximately $10, unsellable.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: A man said his red iPhone 12 was stolen from near the basketball court at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School. He had set the phone down in order to play basketball and discovered afterward that it was missing. The phone was valued at approximately $800.

Feb. 9

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident called 911 to report that someone had stolen his vehicle’s catalytic converter. The man said he woke up to the sound of metal cutting and observed a person throwing his catalytic converter into the trunk of a black Dodge Challenger and then driving off. The cost of repairs was estimated at $5,600.

4200 block 230th Street Southwest: Mail theft was reported after a resident recently noticed some of her mail was missing. She stated that her 2021 tax forms had not arrived and upon speaking with the post office learned that they had already been delivered.

22100 block 48th Avenue West: Mail theft was reported after the victim checked his security camera’s overnight activity and observed a man taking items from his mailbox. The man, who was wearing a white hood, black jacket and gray pants, was then last seen walking northbound on 48th Avenue West. The victim discovered that his mailbox was empty and its door, along with that of a neighbor’s mailbox, had been left open.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident called 911 to report that his garage door had been spray painted with graffiti.

22000 block 64th Avenue West: An employee at the Port of Subs sandwich shop reported that a man had been calling and repeatedly harassing her. She said at one point he claimed to be in a Honda Pilot parked outside of the business and he had physically threatened both her and her daughter. A search of the area did not locate the vehicle.

Feb. 10

6500 block 216th Street Southwest: An employee at Upstaging Seattle reported that a white 26-foot moving truck owned by the home staging company had been stolen overnight. He stated the truck held approximately $15,000 worth of furniture that had been loaded in preparation for the next day’s business.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic violence harassment after she was reported to have made a threatening statement to her husband and then attempted to start an altercation with him that included throwing his food. The man stated he had been afraid that she was going to assault him during the confrontation. The woman was subsequently transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

23200 block 54th Avenue West: The owner of a Chevy Trailblazer reported that it had been prowled overnight while parked in her driveway. She discovered its door was ajar and the vehicle’s steering column cowl had been broken off in what appeared to be an attempt to steal the SUV. The vehicle’s ignition switch was damaged to the point of being inoperable. A gym bag containing clothing items had also been taken from the vehicle.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: The owner of a 2000 Ford F-250 discovered the truck was missing from its usual parking spot outside of his apartment. The stolen vehicle was described as being all white with gray “Bondo” on the passenger side’s rear quarter-panel.

23500 block 55th Avenue West: During a traffic stop, police arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant out of Kirkland. He was then transported to Bothell for a custody exchange with the Kirkland Police Department.

Feb. 11

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for trespassing at Ringer’s Pub and Grill after she refused several requests from staff to leave the property and was reported to have been a problem for them. The woman was subsequently transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking and she received a citation for criminal trespass.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell