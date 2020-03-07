Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 28-March 6, 2020

Feb. 28

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.

March 1

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that his motorcycle — a 2014 Honda Grom — was stolen while it was parked at his friend’s residence. He told police he discovered the bike was stolen Feb. 28, but believes the theft occurred before then. He valued the motorcycle at $4,000.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that his vehicle had been prowled and his front passenger window had been damaged. He told police his girlfriend’s purse with her credit cards, ID card, keys and $20 in cash was stolen.

March 2

21900 block Interurban Trail: Two men were arrested after they were discovered leaving graffiti under a bridge on the Interurban trail. Both was charged with third-degree malicious mischief for the graffiti. One of the men, age 20, had marijuana in his possession and was charged with minor in possession.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Two unknown subjects were reported to have taken a SHAG Mountlake Terrace Senior Living utility work vehicle for a joyride. According to a facility employee, three young subjects — possible late teens to early 20s — took the “TUG” utility work vehicle and caused damage to it when they struck a brick wall. The damage included minor scrapes and the estimated cost to repair was $100.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report he was the victim of identity theft. He said that someone stole checks for one of his accounts and used them to make unauthorized transactions.

March 3

6300 block 234th Street Southwest: Police followed up with a woman who reported that her mother’s pain medication — 45 5mg Oxycodone pills — was stolen a few months ago. According to the woman, the theft occurred in January while her mother was being transferred from one facility to another.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault at Quartz Creek Apartments after she reportedly pushed one of her roommates during an argument. The woman also admitted to hitting the cat belonging to one of her roommates, which initiated an argument. She was booked into Lynnwood Jail.

22800 block 57th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant after police responded to a burglary in progress. According to the reporting party, two subjects broke into a shed. One of the subjects told police he was placing his items inside the shed. A records check revealed the other man had a felony warrant for indecent exposure, and he was arrested and booked in Snohomish County Jail. Neither man was charged with trespassing.

21800 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a one-vehicle collision after he struck a utility pole. According to police, the man showed signs of being under the influence, but there was no evidence of alcohol. He was transported to the Lynnwood Police Department for a DUI evaluation and it was determined that he was under the influence of depressants, stimulants and narcotics. He was then transported to Swedish Mill Creek for a post-collision evaluation and medical clearance. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

March 4

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for theft and driving with a suspended license after he stole six bags of bark from Safeway and drove away. Police located the subject at Arco gas station, where he was taken into custody and transported to Snohomish County Jail.

21700 block 51st Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant after she was found slumped over from recent drug use in a parked vehicle. The woman admitted to have used heroin not too long prior to police arrival. She was had warrants out of King County and the Seattle Municipal Court. She was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

23800 block Gateway Boulevard: Construction workers reported witnessing two subjects hopping a fence near the construction site. They were heading toward the wooded area near Studio 6.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and a woman at Delta Estates Townhomes. The argument was over the boyfriend’s recent drug use.

5400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run vehicle collision. No injuries were reported.

March 5

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at Taluswood Apartments. According to the woman, the trunk would not latch and there were scratch marks around the trunk handle. Nothing was reported stolen from the vehicle.

4000 block 219th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony warrant for escaping custody after police responded to a reported drug complaint. According to the caller, the location was a “known drug house.” The man was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A City of Mountlake Terrace Public Works employee came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that unknown subject(s) damaged city property. According to the city employee, wiring on a light pole near Wildemere Lift Station had been damaged and pulled out. He said he believes the subjects were trying to turn off the lamp, which illuminates the station and the wooded area nearby.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: A man said that an unknown woman was on his back porch putting items from his shed and porch into piles. When police located the woman, she was disheveled and admitted to having recently used drugs. She also had a cut on her nose from a recent fall. She was transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital for treatment.

23300 block 56th Avenue West: A juvenile male was charged with second-degree burglary after he stole a power tool and power tool accessories from Calvary Fellowship Church. He was located near the church after police arrived at the scene and police reported finding two knives — one hunting knife, one folding knife — in the suspect’s possession. He was arrested and released to his mother’s custody. The burglary charge was forwarded to the juvenile court.

March 6

6200 block Saint Albion Way: A man was cited for violating a court-issued protection order against him by his girlfriend after police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

