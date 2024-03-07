Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 28-March 5, 2024

Feb. 28

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A subject had passed out and was gasping for air. Upon arrival officers determined the subject had overdosed on narcotics. Officers began CPR and administered Narcan. After a second dose of Narcan was administered the subject gained consciousness. Once the subject was conscious, officers determined the subject was in violation of a domestic violence protection order. After receiving medical treatment at the hospital, the subject was booked into jail.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Identity theft was reported.

4600 block of 223rd Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

5900 block of 224th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

Feb. 29

23000 block of 52nd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

22200 block of 37th Avenue West: A death was investigated.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police conducted a stop on a vehicle for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

March 1

5500 block of 244th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported. Officers located the subject who had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. Officers arrested the subject on his warrant and located narcotics is his pocket search incident to arrest. The subject was booked into jail on the warrant and narcotics possession.

6300 block of 244th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

21900 block of 56th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was reported; the vehicle was towed.

March 2

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: A report of prostitution was investigated. Officers could not determine any violations.

6900 block of 225th Street: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

March 3

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported. Probable cause was established for domestic violence harassment. The suspect was located and booked into jail.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported. Once on scene, officers determined the suspect was the respondent in a domestic violence protection order with the victim of the assault being the petitioner. The suspect was arrested for the assault and the order violation.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police investigated a running vehicle with the driver slumped over the wheel. It was determined the driver was impaired on narcotics. The driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A burglary was reported.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police investigated a report of a dog bite. The case was forwarded to animal control.

23000 block of 56th Avenue West: A death was reported.

March 4

21200 block of 41st Court: Police investigated a report of a juvenile runaway.

22000 block of 64th Avenue West: Police investigated a burglary in progress where a vehicle was being used to crash into the building to gain access. Prior to officers’ arrival, two separate vehicles had fled from the scene. The vehicle which was used to gain access to the building was left behind and confirmed as a stolen vehicle. Officers search the building for suspects, but no suspects could be located.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic violence protection order violation was reported. The suspect was arrested for the violation and booked into jail.

23300 block of Cedar Way: A vandalized vehicle was reported.

21200 block of 48th Avenue West: A vandalized vehicle was reported.

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: Sounds of gunshots were reported. No suspects were located.

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: Bicycle lights were reported stolen.

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported. Officers were able to confirm the vehicle had been stolen. The registered owner was contacted and took possession of the vehicle.

4600 block of 242nd Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was reported. The registered owner was contacted and took possession of the vehicle.

March 5

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was reported.

22500 block of 51st Avenue West: A domestic violence incident was reported, during which items in the home were damaged. The subject was arrested for domestic violence malicious mischief and booked into jail.

5100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: Police investigated a report of a juvenile runaway.

5900 block of 238th Street Southwest: A court-order service was completed.

23100 block of 47th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.