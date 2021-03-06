Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 26-March 5, 2021

Feb. 26

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl in progress was reported in the parking lot of Legend Automotive. A subsequent search of the suspect revealed he had possibly stolen a set of keys from the car.

5900 block 221st Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after a resident discovered someone had thrown a brick through his window.

Feb. 27

22300 block 66th Avenue West: A burglary was reported after a resident returned home to find his house had been broken into. His sliding glass window was smashed, and the house rifled through, but nothing was taken.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic incident was reported after two roommates — a man and a woman — got into an argument about their lease. During the incident, the man’s finger was accidentally slammed in a door. He said the woman didn’t caused his injury on purpose and both parties received domestic violence brochures.

3700 block 225th Place Southwest: The reporting party found a recently deceased crow, which appeared to have a severe injury to its abdomen.

4800 block 239th Street Southwest: A woman reported discovering a dead crow in her yard. The bird was observed to have an entry wound in its chest the size of a bb or pellet.

6500 block 228th Street Southwest: A. man was arrested for DUI after police received phone reports of erratic driving and suspicious behavior.

23600 block 54th Avenue West: A man said he was the victim of a dog bite attack while walking past a house. He said the dog ran toward him and latched onto his thigh for approximately 15 seconds until the dog’s owner intervened.

Intersection of 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest: An officer was dispatched to a suspicious incident after a woman reported discovering three dead crows within a 50-yard stretch near the intersection. Two of the crows were said to be still warm and pliable, while the third crow had been dead for several days as evidenced by insect activity. No wounds consistent with gunshots were observed, but the woman said she had recently heard reports of crows being shot in the area and thought it could be related.

Feb. 28

4700 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported after a thief took the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank’s van. Surveillance footage showed the suspect appeared to pick the door lock before driving away a short time later. See related story here.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An officer was dispatched to an assault in progress at the Studio 6 hotel. A male victim was discovered laying in the parking lot and said he had just been stabbed in the hand. He said the incident occurred while he was walking through the parking lot, after he startled a man who then became aggressive and attacked him. A search of the area did not turn up the male suspect described by the victim.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order with a nearby resident.

March 1

22400 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested after violating a no-trespassing order banning him from the property.

March 2

23300 block 64th Avenue West: An officer assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a stolen vehicle recovery located near the Lake Ballinger boat launch area.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: While responding to a priority assault that involved two men beating another one, an officer discharged his Taser after one of the subjects being placed under arrest suddenly made a series of threatening motions. Both men were arrested for multiple crimes. The assault victim was transported to Harborview Medical due to bleeding and possible fractures from multiple head and face injuries.

March 3

21700 block Highway 99: A vehicle prowl was reported at the Red Dragon Casino. The victim said he returned to his vehicle after working and found his rear passenger window had been broken. He said the car had been rummaged through, but nothing was stolen.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A physical domestic incident was reported after a verbal argument escalated between two participants who had been dating. The female victim said the male had grabbed her shirt and arm is a forceful attempt to get her to delete cellphone videos of the incident. He then took her phone and proceeded to push the victim into a wall before deleting the videos himself. The male subject appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for domestic violence assault.

March 4

4400 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman discovered a dead crow in her driveway shortly after hearing an “air pop.” Surveillance camera footage showed an older red Ford Ranger with a canopy stop close by and then one “pop” sound is heard before a dead crow lands on the driveway. Next to the deceased bird was a small plastic “wad,”which could have possibly come from the air gun used. There have been numerous similar cases reported in the past weeks.

6400 block 235th Place Southwest: A man said his credit and debit card were stolen from his unsecured mail box. He realized this after charges amounting to $77 showed up on the credit card he had not yet received.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A physical domestic confrontation was reported after a woman said she’d been hit by the man in her car, and the man then refused to let her call 911. While driving, the victim said she’d been punched in the shoulders and had her hand and wrist twisted by the male subject. Afterward she pulled up to the Rooster Espresso stand and asked for help. The man was arrested for domestic violence crimes and resisting arrest.

March 5

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: An officer responded to a domestic verbal incident involving a miscommunication about financial issues. No physical assault or crime was discovered to have occurred and both parties were provided with domestic violence pamphlets.

