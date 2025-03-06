Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter, Feb. 26-March 4, 2024

Feb. 26
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.
6000 block 219th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a theft from a vehicle reported at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence. The investigation continues.
23000 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.
21900 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.
Feb. 27
4900 block 216th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.
6600 block 227th Street Southwest: A motorist who was stopped for registration violations was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief reported at a residence.
Feb. 28
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.
23300 block 48th Avenue West: A motorist was stopped for registration violations and arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21200 block 58th Avenue West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence. The investigation continues.
5700 block 236th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant after being stopped for registration violations.
23900 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision report.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.
22700 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to an assault report. The investigation continues.
21300 block 50th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle report. A subject was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
March 1
22700 block 58th Avenue West: The driver of a reported collision was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
4900 block 241st Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
6100 block Saint Albion Way: Harassment was reported at a residence. The investigation continues.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
March 2
23600 block Cedar Way: A suspicious vehicle was contacted, and two subjects were arrested for outstanding warrants.
22200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
23600 block Van Ry Boulevard: The passenger of a vehicle stopped for registration violations was arrested for violating a court order.
6700 block 227th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence and arrested a subject for harassment.
March 3
4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence and arrested a subject for assault.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.
5500 block 214th Place Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a sex offense report.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business. The investigation continues.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a hit-and-run collision report.
22400 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
23200 block Lakeview Drive: A motorist stopped for registration violations was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
March 4
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Malicious mischief was reported.
6400 block 218th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.
6000 block Saint Albion Way: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.
22400 block 60th Avenue West: A person was reported missing from a residence.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
5800 block 224th Place Southwest: Police responded to a missing person report at a residence.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.