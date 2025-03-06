Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter, Feb. 26-March 4, 2024

Feb. 26

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

6000 block 219th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a theft from a vehicle reported at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence. The investigation continues.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.

21900 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

Feb. 27

4900 block 216th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.

6600 block 227th Street Southwest: A motorist who was stopped for registration violations was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief reported at a residence.

Feb. 28

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.

23300 block 48th Avenue West: A motorist was stopped for registration violations and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21200 block 58th Avenue West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence. The investigation continues.

5700 block 236th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant after being stopped for registration violations.

23900 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision report.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

22700 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to an assault report. The investigation continues.

21300 block 50th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle report. A subject was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

March 1

22700 block 58th Avenue West: The driver of a reported collision was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

4900 block 241st Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Harassment was reported at a residence. The investigation continues.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

March 2

23600 block Cedar Way: A suspicious vehicle was contacted, and two subjects were arrested for outstanding warrants.

22200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

23600 block Van Ry Boulevard: The passenger of a vehicle stopped for registration violations was arrested for violating a court order.

6700 block 227th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence and arrested a subject for harassment.

March 3

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence and arrested a subject for assault.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

5500 block 214th Place Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a sex offense report.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business. The investigation continues.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a hit-and-run collision report.

22400 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

23200 block Lakeview Drive: A motorist stopped for registration violations was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

March 4

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Malicious mischief was reported.

6400 block 218th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

22400 block 60th Avenue West: A person was reported missing from a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

5800 block 224th Place Southwest: Police responded to a missing person report at a residence.