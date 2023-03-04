Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 26-March 3, 2023

Feb. 26

21600 block 66th Avenue West: A woman was arrested at her residence on two warrants – one out of the Lynnwood Police Department for DUI and the other from Everett PD for loitering/drug activity/resisting arrest. She was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary report at a convenience store after a witness reported seeing a black SUV driving back and forth in the snow, and a suspect outside the store with what appeared to be a filled duffel bag. The store owner provided police with video surveillance footage, which showed a man had tied a rope to the store’s security gate and attached it to the SUV, to break open the gate. The front door of the store was also damaged. Items reported stolen included four to six stun guns, a cigarette machine along with 100 packs of cigarettes and 75 lighters, 10 knives, glassware, $800 in currency from the cash register and the cash register till.

Feb. 27

4100 block 214th Street Southwest: A man said that his company vehicle was prowled while it was parked in his driveway overnight, with a variety of tools stolen.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported that an estimated $5,000 worth of tools were stolen from his work van while it was parked in an apartment complex parking lot overnight.

Feb. 28

22700 block 44th Avenue West: A receptionist at a clinic reported that she had video of two suspects using a drill to open the clinic’s outgoing mailbox. It was unknown if any mail was inside at the time of the incident.

5000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a couple arguing about a child’s bedtime. Both received domestic violence pamphlets.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man who called police rgarding a verbal dispute between himself and his niece ended up being arrested on a warrant for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

March 1

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to a possible theft in progress after two suspicious people were reported near the mailboxes of an apartment complex. The complex manager said that she saw two males by the mailboxes, who then left in a vehicle. Pry marks were found on one mailbox but no access was gained.

24000 Van Ry Boulevard: A man who parked his truck in a retail parking area reported that his truck bed cover had been pried open and his belongings stolen. Damage to the new truck and bed cover were estimated at $500; missing items include an electric golf cart valued at $1,600, a turbidity meter valued at $1,500, foul weather gear, rubber work boots, a hard hat and high-visibility outerwear.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman told police she had been inside the 7-11 store when a Uhaul van pulled into the parking lot next to her locked vehicle. A man quickly exited the van, smashed the vehicle’s passenger window and stole the purse located on the passenger seat. The van fled the scene, traveling westbound on 212th Street Southwest. The stolen purse was a Coach brand valued at $600 and it contained a Coach wallet, also valued at $600, with credit cards and $2,600 in cash. The victim also reported that even though she immediately canceled her credit cards, several fraudulent charges were made on them, totaling approximately $1,000.

6300 block St. Albion Way: A man reported that two bicycles – valued at $410 — were stolen off the back patio of his apartment unit.

21900 block 43rd Court West: Police responded to a report of a vehicle prowl overnight. The victim said that his passenger rear window had been broken and the metal frame around the window was bent. The passenger front window was also cracked and damaged. While items were moved around in the vehicle, nothing was stolen.

6300 block St. Albion Way: A woman said that someone withdrew her entire allocation of monthly EBT funds – totaling $520 –from her account.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported that a bike rack was stolen off her vehicle while it was parked in an apartment complex parking lot.

5000 block 239th Place Southwest: Police responded to a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a dating couple. Both were provided with domestic violence pamphlets.

March 2

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for harassment after two guests at the Studio 6 hotel told police he had approached them in a threatening manner.

Brier Terrace MS: A woman reported that her son – a student at Brier Terrace Middle School – was assaulted by two other Brier Terrace students while the three were riding the school bus. The woman said her son had been bullied previously by the suspects while riding the bus, including being subjected to racial and homophobic slurs. During the assault, the victim reportedly suffered a broken nose and a concussion. Police are continuing to investigate.

March 3

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man found slumped over a running vehicle in a grocery store parking lot was arrested for physical control after police woke him up and found drug paraphernalia consistent with methamphetamine use in his vehicle. A plastic baggie containing what appeared to be counterfeit fentanyl pills was also found in the suspect’s pocket. The man was booked into Snohomish County Jail, and a blood draw was taken after police received a warrant.