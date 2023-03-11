Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 25-March 9, 2023

Feb. 25

4000 block 227th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a large bush. Responding officers found the driver slumped over, with the vehicle running and still in drive. After the driver was awakened and the vehicle was shut off, officers discovered fentanyl pills during a search of the suspect. The man was booked into Snohomish County Jail following a blood draw obtained via a warrant. (This report wasn’t available for inclusion during last week’s police blotter.)

March 2

21700 block 52nd Avenue West: Police found a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Lynnwood and released it to the owner.

23100 block 47th Avenue West: A man said that someone stole mail from his community mail box located near the front of his residence.

March 3

23200 block 58th Avene West: A woman came to the police station to report that her 12-year-old daughter was being sexually touched by the girl’s stepfather. Detectives are investigating.

March 4

4200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man said that his 2004 Honda CRV had been stolen overnight.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man said that the back passenger-side window of his vehicle was broken while parked in an apartment parking garage. The thief stole the victim’s wallet, which contained $100 cash and credit cards, but attempts to use the credit cards were unsuccessful.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported her 2012 GMC Terrain was broken into overnight and a bag inside was stolen.

March 5

236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West: A man who was involved in a four-vehicle collision was arrested for DUI after police detected alcohol on his breath and he then failed field sobriety tests. Police found an empty beer box in the man’s vehicle.

17200 block Highway 99: Mountlake Terrace police met Lynnwood police to take custody of a man with arrest warrants for third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief in Mountlake Terrace. The man was transported to Snohomish County Jail.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman called police after she discovered that someone had shattered the windshield of her vehicle while it was parked in an apartment parking lot. Damage was estimated at $700.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responding to a report of loud yelling inside an apartment provided both a woman and her husband with domestic violence pamphlets after determining no physical asssault occurred.

March 6

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A transient man found sleeping on a couch in the lobby of an apartment building was arrested after he refused to leave the premises.

March 7

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was seen crouching beside a Honda Civic at a Terrace Station parking lot and then driving away from the scene after the vehicle’s alarm went off. Police said they were able to locate the suspect’s car based on a witness description, and arrested the suspect for second-degree vehicle prowl after they found the Civic’s driver’s door ajar and the lock removed.

5000 block 243rd Street Southwest: Police provided domestic violence pamphlets to a couple following a verbal argument.

23200 block 51st Avenue West: A man told police that the catalytic converter had been stolen from his RV at some point in the past two weeks.

5100 block 240th Place Southwest: Police responded to a report of community mailboxes being broken into and mail stolen.

March 8

21400 block 60th Avenue West: Police recovered a stolen vehicle and released it to its owner.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman called 911 to report a verbal argument with her boyfriend. Both were given domestic violence pamphlets.

23000 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a burglary at an eye clinic. Approximately 34 pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses were stolen, valued at $280 each.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported that someone hit the rear driver’s-side bumper of her vehicle while it was parked in a grocery store parking lot, causing an estimated $1,000 to $2,000 in damage.

March 9

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A man found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle outside a casino was arrested for physical control of a vehicle after he admitted to having “several drinks.”