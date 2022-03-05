Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 25-March 4, 2022

Feb. 25

5300 block 232nd Street Southwest: The owners of a Ford Econoline reported that its catalytic converter was stolen sometime within the last month. Vehicle damages and repairs were estimated at $4,000.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman called police to report a hit-and-run collision after discovering that her truck’s rear left-quarter panel was damaged. She had parked next to an unknown black truck and there was a black paint transfer observed on her vehicle.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A juvenile was arrested for domestic violence assault after slapping a woman’s face. Redness was observed on the woman’s jaw where she had been slapped.

Feb. 26

6100 block Saint Albion Way: The owner of a red 1998 Honda Civic reported that it had been stolen while parked at the Lakeside Apartments overnight. The vehicle was located in a parking lot shortly thereafter by the Everett Police Department. It had been left up on blocks and was missing all four tires/rims.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: The two occupants of a Honda Fit stated their vehicle was stopped for a traffic light when it was struck from behind by a silver sedan. The male passenger got out and spoke with the female driver of the sedan, but she later fled the scene after he requested that they exchange information. He said she then drove her car through the EZ Corner Mart parking lot and left northbound on 56th Avenue West. The suspect driver was described between 40-50 years old, with black dyed hair, approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing roughly 170-180 pounds. Both occupants of the Honda stated they were not injured and declined aid. The vehicle was observed to have damage to its rear bumper including marks that appeared to be a blue paint transfer. The cost of repairs was estimated at $100.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Residents at the Quartz Creek Apartments reported an unknown man was seen kicking and hitting an unknown woman’s black sedan while she was inside the parked vehicle. Witnesses had observed the two were engaged in a prolonged argument in the parking lot. The man stood in front of the car while attempting to prevent the woman from driving away. He opened the driver’s side door of her vehicle and got very close to the woman while yelling at her. She subsequently hit him in the face, causing the male to stumble backward, at which point she was able to pull her car out of the parking stall and leave the area. The man then ran towards the south end of the apartment complex and out of sight. Police conducted an area check for both subjects but neither was located.

Feb. 27

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Two subjects were reported to be fighting in the parking lot outside of O’Houlies Pub. Police contacted a man inside the pub who said he had confronted an unknown man after observing him giving the bartender a hard time and attempting to throw something at her. The suspect then punched the man in his left cheek/neck area, causing him to fall to the ground, where he was unconscious for approximately 10 seconds. After regaining consciousness, the man then got up and chased the suspect out the front door and through the parking lot. The suspect was last seen running northbound on 66th Avenue West. An area check was unable to locate him. The man who had been punched stated he did not want to press charges. The bartender stated that the suspect who fled had thrown an empty pool stick case toward the bar, but it did not make contact with her or anyone else and she did not wish to pursue any charges.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Malicious mischief was reported at the Lakeside Apartments after the owner of a gray Ford Mustang returned home to find its front windshield had been smashed and the driver’s side mirror was damaged.

4400 block 236th Street Southwest: A man contacted police to advise them he located a credit card, driver’s license and membership cards in a wooded area nearby. The found property all belonged to a woman and was entered into evidence for safekeeping.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man called police to report that someone had entered his unlocked car while it was parked overnight at Terrace Station and stolen his Gigabyte laptop and Apple AirPods Pro headphones.

Feb. 28

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman discovered that someone had entered her vehicle sometime over the weekend and gone through her things. Nothing was reported stolen and no damage had been done to the vehicle.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: The owner of a Honda CR-V reported that it had been prowled. The vehicle’s back window was shattered and a backpack containing emergency supplies he valued at $500 had been taken.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Someone siphoned ten gallons of gas from a vehicle.

March 1

23400 block 56th Avenue West: An abandoned building north of the Getaway Tavern was observed to have its back door open. A search of the building and property did not locate any suspects. The door did not appear to be damaged or forced open. It appeared no damage was done to the building nor any items taken. A lawyer who oversees the property stated that a caretaker would secure it.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: The owner of a Toyota Tundra reported that its catalytic converter had been stolen sometime over the weekend while the truck was parked at the Lakeside Apartments.

5000 block 240th Place Southwest: A resident observed a newer green Ford sedan stop in front of her mailbox, after which a man got out of the vehicle’s passenger side and looked inside the mailbox. She asked the man what he was doing and he then got back in the car and left. The mailbox is on a post with four other mailboxes and they all still had mail in them.

22900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order and was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

6300 block 230th Street Southwest: The owner of a Jeep Grand Cherokee reported that it had been prowled overnight. His vehicle registration and proof of insurance were missing. Police were later notified that the Lynnwood Police Department had a suspect in custody who was found to be in possession of the stolen documents. The documents were subsequently returned to the vehicle’s owner.

9600 block 32nd Street Southeast in Lake Stevens: K9 Jax responded to a request from the Lake Stevens Police Department for assistance with the detection of narcotics in a green Nissan Titan that had been stopped for a traffic violation. K9 Jax gave a response while sniffing the truck’s rear passenger door seam that was consistent with past alerts where controlled substance odors were present.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and trespassing. The stolen Subaru Legacy had been parked in front of the man’s residence and he fled from police when they attempted to contact him. He was subsequently located down the street in a nearby driveway trying to hide under a boat. The resident whose boat he had hidden under wanted to press charges for trespassing. The suspect stated his jacket was inside the stolen vehicle and admitted that his fingerprints would be “all over” the interior and exterior of the car. A subsequent search of the Subaru located the man’s jacket and a set of shaved keys. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

March 2

24200 block 52nd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstances were reported after a resident returned home and noticed a side panel of his trailer skirting had been removed along with some of the insulation surrounding his water line.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A burglary was reported at the Studio 6 hotel. A woman who had rented a room for the night returned to discover some of her personal items had been taken. The room’s door was observed to be faulty and would not stay secured, despite appearing to be latched, unless it was slammed shut. The victim stated her purse, Apple Watch and a leather jacket were stolen.

20500 block Ballinger Way Northeast in Shoreline: Police met with the Lake Forest Park Police Department to take custody of a man who had a warrant out of Mountlake Terrace. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

March 3

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Two men were trespassed from the Mountlake Terrace Elementary School property. Their vehicle had stopped in the school’s parking lot after getting a flat tire, which was observed to be blown and completely missing. One of the men made repeated attempts to enter the school. Staff wanted the two men off the property and their vehicle was subsequently removed by a tow truck and placed on a nearby street.

March 4

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Police were dispatched to an alarm at the MLT Tobacco Outlet. The front door’s lower glass panel had been smashed and a search of the building did not locate anyone inside. The owner stated nothing was stolen or disturbed. No object possibly used to smash the window was located inside or outside the store.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from the Safeway property for one year after he had attempted to steal approximately $200 worth of cosmetics and other items. Staff recovered the merchandise when he attempted to leave the store without paying for it and stated they didn’t wish to press charges against the man for theft.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell