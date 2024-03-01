Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 21-27, 2024

Feb. 21

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was investigated at a residence.

23300 block of Cedar Way: A vehicle theft was reported.

23800 block of Cedar Court: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

21800 block of 8th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

4500 block of 223rd Street Southwest: Harassment was reported at a residence. An individual brandished a firearm during a disagreement with his neighbor and was arrested.

Feb. 22

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for violation of a court order.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

3800 block of 225th Place Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence. Two unidentified subjects severely damaged vehicles in the driveway.

Feb. 23

5600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was investigated at a residence.

24000 block of 57th Avenue West: Animal cruelty was reported.

21600 block of 56th Avenue West: Theft was reported.

5300 block of 228th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.

5800 block of 218th Place Southwest: A person was reported missing from a residence.

6000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

Feb. 24

23400 block of 66th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for malicious mischief.

22200 block of 70th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

22500 block of 70th Place West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for assaulting three individuals.

Feb. 25

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.

24000 block of 56th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence.

Feb. 26

6100 block of 219th Street Southwest: A collision was reported. An investigation revealed the at-fault driver was driving while under the influence of intoxicants and was arrested.

22200 block of 38th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence.

6700 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

Feb. 27

4700 block of 244th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for licensing violations. The driver was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

22300 block of 66th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was investigated at a residence.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.