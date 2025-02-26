Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter, Feb. 19-25, 2025

Feb. 19
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Lynnwood police with an investigation.
24200 block 58th Place West: Patrol responded to a person with dementia attempting to enter the wrong house.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: A harassment complaint was reported.
Feb. 20
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.
21800 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported.
23300 block Lakeview Drive: A damaged fence was reported.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
Feb. 21
23800 block Cedar Court: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.
23000 block 67th Place West: Fraud was reported.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a shoplift that had just occurred. Surveillance cameras captured the theft, and a photo of the suspect was sent to surrounding agencies for identification.
22000 block 52nd Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was reported.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle report.
22300 block 48th Avenue West: Officers recovered a stolen vehicle.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: A driver’s license was found.
21700 block Poplar Way: Patrol assisted a Brier officer with a suspected DUI.
Feb. 22
5400 block 230th Street Southwest: A person in crisis had walked away from an adult family home. They were transported back to the adult family home.
4400 block 228th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Auburn police with the location of a harassment suspect. The suspect was located and arrested. Auburn police took custody of the subject.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
Feb. 23
23400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stopped for moving violations. The officer determined the driver was the petitioner in a protection order, and the passenger was the respondent. The officer arrested the passenger for the order violation and booked them into jail.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.
24300 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a person slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The officer was able to determine the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.
6300 block 219th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
22900 block Highway 99: Officers assisted Lynnwood police in taking an assault suspect into custody.
4900 block 221st Street Southwest: Police assisted the Washington State Patrol with a domestic dispute.
Feb. 24
5700 block 213th Street Southwest: Officers arrested a suspect for a domestic assault and booked them into jail.
23500 block 56th Avenue West: Six different pieces of identification were found and turned in to police.
23500 block of 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
Feb. 25
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a court order service.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Edmonds police with a burglary in progress.
21700 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol determined a driver was impaired after stopping them for moving violations. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
