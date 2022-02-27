Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 18-24, 2022

Feb. 18

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man turned in a purse that had been left in his Uber vehicle the day before. Police were able to contact the purse’s owner and subsequently shipped it back to her in Idaho.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident called police to report his vehicle was stolen. He later located his car down the street.

Feb. 19

21900 block 58th Avenue West: Police arrested a woman for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. She had been found asleep in the driver’s seat a black Mercedes Benz that was stopped with its motor running. The vehicle had been stopped in a manner that was blocking the entry/exit area at the Hillcrest Condominiums complex. She was subsequently transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: The owner of a black Honda CR-V reported it had been stolen overnight.

22900 block 57th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence malicious mischief and harassment. During the course of an argument with a roommate, he had kicked and broken a door frame as taken other threatening actions. The subject was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking. The cost of repairing the door frame was estimated to be approximately $500.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee at Safeway reported that a man and woman had loaded a shopping cart full of merchandise and then exited the store without paying. He observed them loading the stolen items into a black Mazda and then leaving the parking lot via 44th Avenue West. The suspects were described as a heavyset white female with blonde hair and a skinny male with brown hair. The employee had taken a photo of the Mazda, which had a California license plate attached to it, and a records check returned to a rental car that was reported stolen out of Snohomish County. An area check for the vehicle was unable to locate it.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: A theft was reported at the Hotbox Smoke Shop after a man asked to look at a vaporizer then ran out with the item. He was last seen running northbound on 66th Avenue West. The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall, with a medium build, wearing a dark beanie and clothing. An area check did not locate the suspect. The stolen vaporizer was valued at $280.

Feb. 20

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: The owner of a white Nissan Vogue reported that its catalytic converter had been stolen while the vehicle was in the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center parking garage.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported burglary alarm at the EZ Corner Mart. A front window was damaged, allowing a person to crawl through it, and several items in the cash register area had been disturbed. Surveillance footage showed a vehicle had entered the parking lot and two male suspects then exited the car. They can be seen positioning items in front of the window so as to block its view from the street, and then methodically breaking and removing sections of the window. One of the suspects entered the store by crawling through the hole in the window, where he proceeded to take items from the cash register area and place them in a brown bag. The two men then left in the vehicle, which was last seen heading southbound on 56th Avenue West. The suspects were both white males. One suspect was wearing a red hat with a white Washington State University logo on it, a black mask, black jacket, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes. The other suspect was wearing a black beanie, black jacket, gray pants and carrying a brown bag. The store’s owner stated $450 in bills and $50 in quarters, three cartons of cigarettes valued at nearly $260, and $770 in lottery tickets were stolen. Damage to the window was estimated at $600.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man reported that his vehicle had been damaged overnight while parked at the Studio 6 hotel. It appeared the vehicle’s rear end and rear bumper cover had likely been damaged by an unknown vehicle backing out of the neighboring parking stall.

20100 block 11th Avenue West in Lynnwood: Police arrested a man for violating a domestic violence no-contact order and transported him to the Snohomish County Jail for booking. During the course of an investigation, they had observed he was occupying a vehicle with the protected person while in the parking lot at the Safeway in Mountlake Terrace.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: The owner of a Kia Optima reported that its catalytic converter was stolen. He stated that a white male in his 20s wearing a gray hooded jacket had exited a black SUV and then moved toward his vehicle. The victim heard a loud sound that lasted for approximately 10 seconds and then saw the man go back to the SUV and leave. The resident then checked his vehicle and determined that its catalytic converter had been taken. The cost of repairs was estimated at $2,000.

23500 block 47th Place West: Police determined there was probable cause to cite a man for taking a motor vehicle without permission and theft. The man was reported to have taken his ex-girlfriend’s Honda vehicle and its title along with her phone.

Feb. 21

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at the Jacksons food store. Two men who had been engaged in a verbal argument began fighting in front of the store. Witnesses reported that the unknown man who started the fight had left the scene in a white 2015 Toyota Corolla that was last seen heading northbound on 66th Avenue West. Police determined there was probable cause to arrest the man for assault, but an area check was unable to locate the suspect vehicle. He was described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s wearing a black and white tracksuit, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing roughly 140-150 pounds. The man he had initiated the fistfight with declined medical aid and was observed to have a bloody nostril and a red mark by his right eye, along with cuts on two fingers.

23300 block 53rd Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported after the owner of a Ford F-350 discovered it had been broken into. The truck’s driver’s-side door lock and various items in its interior were damaged. Two drills, a reciprocating saw and a diagnostic scanner were said to be missing from underneath the back seat. The cost of repairs to the truck was estimated to be $1,600 and the stolen tools were valued at approximately $360.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: During a traffic stop, a man was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle without permission. The green truck he had been driving was subsequently towed and impounded as its registered owner was out of the area.

Feb. 22

21700 block 54th Avenue West: Vehicle theft was reported after the owner of a dark blue 2006 Range Rover discovered that it had been stolen.

22200 block 68th Place Southwest: The owner of a Honda Element reported it had been prowled overnight. She discovered papers inside the vehicle were strewn about and stated that a GPS device, as well as a box of disposable face masks, were missing.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Theft was reported at 7-Eleven in which a male suspect stole $560 worth of lottery scratch tickets and a can of tobacco from the counter where the cash register is located. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately mid-30s, weighing roughly 300 pounds who was wearing Seahawks clothing and a facemask. It was reported he then fled the store eastbound on 212th Street Southwest – likely in a vehicle. An area check for the suspect did not locate him.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a Honda Element reported that its catalytic converter had been stolen overnight.

4300 block 228th Street Southwest: An employee at the Las Espuelas restaurant interrupted an attempted catalytic converter theft. He reported noticing that a white male subject with a beard was underneath his truck. Upon being contacted, the subject, who had a saw in his hand, then ran to a red Ford F-250 truck that was driven by a second white male subject with a beard. The vehicle then fled east on 228th Street Southwest. The catalytic converter on the victim’s truck was partially removed. An area check for the suspect vehicle was unable to locate it.

22400 block 58th Avenue West: A man reported that his vehicle was stolen.

22400 block 67th Place West: The owner of a Toyota 4Runner discovered it had been prowled overnight. Items from the center console were strewn about and items from the glove box were missing. The victim stated a checkbook along with the vehicle’s registration and owner’s manual had been taken.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to a report of a man leaning over the side of the bridge, believing he might be threatening suicide by jumping onto Interstate 5. When police arrived, the man was then observed running down the northbound I-5 offramp and veering through the brush toward I-5 northbound, where there was a heavy volume of high-speed traffic. The man was located standing on the fog line, just inches from vehicles passing by at a high rate of speed. Attempts were made to de-escalate the situation and talk him out of stepping into traffic. He was then observed to lean out toward and slightly in front of an approaching semi-truck, which caused the truck to slow down and swerve away from the subject to avoid hitting him. Numerous other cars began changing lanes as he started to step into traffic. When traffic cleared slightly, the subject ran in front of a sedan that slowed significantly to avoid hitting him. The northbound lanes of I-5 were then shut down to prevent further traffic, but he continued to run across the roadway toward the shoulder nearer the southbound lanes. Police expended a Taser cartridge while physically stopping the man and taking him to the ground so he didn’t continue running to the southbound lanes of I-5 where there was still heavy traffic. An aid crew medically cleared the subject and police transported him to Swedish Edmonds for holding until a designated crisis responder could respond to evaluate him. The man will be cited by mail for disorderly conduct, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Feb. 23

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: The owner of a brown Chevrolet Silverado reported that the truck had been prowled while parked at the Nile Shrine Golf Course. The truck’s front passenger window was broken and its glove box and center console had been rummaged through. He stated nothing of value was stolen.

4400 block 215th Street Southwest: An unoccupied suspicious vehicle that had been left parked facing the wrong direction was determined to be reported as stolen out of Tacoma. It was later learned the Ford F-350, which had a damaged ignition, matched the description of a vehicle that had recently been involved in an assault with a weapon incident in Lynnwood. The truck’s owner requested that it be impounded until she was able to later take possession of it.

Feb. 24

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported that his employer’s Ford F-350 work truck had its catalytic converter stolen overnight while the vehicle was parked outside of his residence.

21500 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

Intersection of 48th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to cite a juvenile subject for driving while under the influence of alcohol, minor in possession/consumption of alcohol, a probation violation and also two traffic infractions. The subject had failed to stop the Subaru Legacy she was driving at a stop sign, and it collided with a Toyota Tacoma. Paramedics transported the juvenile to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett to be treated for unknown injuries.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell