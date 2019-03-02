Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 15-28, 2019

Feb. 15

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Police confiscated 1.3 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia from a woman during a traffic stop.

Feb. 17

23300 block 46th Avenue West: A man reported a case of fraud after someone made three withdrawals from his account totaling $789 for the previous day.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between a man and woman. No physical violence was reported.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between two men who are roommates. One man was worried the other was going to beat him up for communicating with his ex-girlfriend.

Feb. 18

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled. He reported tools had been stolen from the bed of the truck. Stolen items include a Makita sander, three Milwaukee drills, drill bits and hand tools valued at $350.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled in the parking lot of the Greenview Apartments. Someone broke all of the windows except the windshield, broke the driver’s door handle and flattened all four tires. Nothing was reported stolen.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman walked out on a $59.53 bill at Mazatlan Restaurant.

Feb. 19

4800 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil complaint after a man reported his neighbor drove over his decorative fence with her car. The neighbors had been arguing over the woman parking her vehicle on the sidewalk.

Feb. 20

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants for driving with a suspended license. He was found sitting in a vehicle parked in the Studio 6 Motel parking lot. Police found a BB gun in his waistband.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a case of malicious mischief when someone reported spilled fuel in the parking lot of Vertical Visual Solutions. Someone drilled a hole in the gas tank of a company vehicle.

22600 block 73rd Place West: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order issued against him by his father. The man also had a warrant out of Edmonds for theft and a warrant out of Bothell for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 21

23400 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported $200 was missing from her apartment when she returned from staying in the hospital. She said she let her niece and her niece’s boyfriend stay at her apartment while she was hospitalized.

Feb. 22

22700 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled overnight. He reported his sunglasses and change had been stolen. The glasses were valued at $30.

6400 block 233rd Place Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled overnight while it was parked in front of her residence. The driver-side door was left open and she reported $10 was stolen.

22800 block 64th Place West: A woman reported a female suspect stole a Netflix DVD from her mailbox.

23500 block 66th Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled overnight. She said she may have left the vehicle unlocked. She reported her wallet was stolen.

Feb. 23

23700 block 48th Avenue West: Mountlake Terrace police were contacted by the Edmonds Police Department, which found several pieces of mail from a Mountlake Terrace resident. The mail was addressed to companies, presumably to pay bills, but no checks were inside.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled overnight. She reported change was stolen, but nothing of real value. She said she keeps her car unlocked to prevent damage being done.

4700 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assault after police responded to an altercation between him and his mother. During the altercation, he said his mother hit him in the head with a vase and he dropped a TV on her. The woman was transported to the hospital.

Feb. 24

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man punched an Albertsons employee in the face after the employee attempted to stop him from shoplifting. The suspect dropped the stolen merchandise during the altercation. The items were valued at $199.45.

Feb. 25

24200 block 57th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled overnight. He said his wife’s wallet had been stolen from the vehicle and they received notifications of fraudulent charges from their bank.

Feb. 26

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the 56th Avenue Market after police responded to a nuisance complaint.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported that someone posing as her boss told her via email to purchase 10 $100 Apple gift cards and send the redemption codes. After speaking with the company’s information technology department, she learned the emails were sent to multiple employees.

24300 block 59th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled the previous day. He said he believes the suspects gained access through the passenger-side door, which has a faulty mechanism.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man filed a harassment report against a man who threatened his family. The man said the threat came after he accused the second man of burglarizing his brother’s apartment and stealing his van.

Feb. 28

24100 block 57th Place West: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled overnight. She said she keeps her doors unlocked to prevent damage being done to her car by prowlers. Nothing was reported stolen.

21400 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to an attempted burglary at Al Wright Insurance after the owner said he noticed damage done to the building’s door. Entry was not gained into the building.

