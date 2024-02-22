Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 14-20, 2024

Feb. 14

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police investigated a report of an exposure.

5900 block of 244th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

5800 block of 236th Street Southwest: A subject was reported in a homeowner’s backyard. The homeowner did not know the subject and had asked them to leave. The subject refused to leave the property. The subject was arrested for trespass and booked into jail.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A subject who was in the lobby of a coffee shop had previously been trespassed from the property. The subject was arrested for trespassing and booked into jail.

4200 block of 212th Street Southwest: Found property was reported.

21200 block of 44th Avenue West: Police located a subject slumped over the wheel of their vehicle at the gas pumps. The officer contacted the subject and determined they were impaired. The subject was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

Feb. 15

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Six ladders were reported stolen from a business.

22200 block of Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police with a burglary investigation.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

Feb. 16

4200 block of 212th Street Southwest: An unwanted subject on a caller’s property was refusing to leave. The subject was criminally trespassed form the property.

3600 block of 225th Place Southwest: A court order service was made.

Feb. 17

4300 block of 222nd Street Southwest: Police observed a suspicious vehicle. There was a subject slumped over the steering wheel. The subject was determined to be impaired by narcotics. The subject was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

4100 block of 214th Street Southwest: Police assisted fire department personnel with a possible overdose. The subject was transported to the hospital.

5000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported. Surveillance video captured a possible suspect.

22000 block of 64th Avenue West: A burglary in progress was reported at a business, where two vehicles had just backed through the front door. The suspects left one vehicle and fled in the other. The vehicle that was left on scene was a stolen vehicle. An area check and K-9 track were conducted. No suspects were located.

Feb. 18

6200 block of 219th Street Southwest: A theft was reported. A subject was seen attempting to break into vehicles. The subject was able to take a wheelbarrow and a lawnmower from a landscape truck. Officers located the subject and arrest them for the theft. The subject was booked into jail.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: An assault was reported. The suspects were cited and released.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

5100 block of 224th Street Southwest: A report was made of a stolen wallet.

5100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle recovery was conducted. The registered owner was contacted and took possession of the vehicle.

5100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A fence was reportedly vandalized.

Feb. 19

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A subject who had previously been criminally trespassed was on a property. The subject was arrested for trespassing and booked into jail.

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A subject caused a disturbance and refused to leave a business. Officers contacted the subject and he continued to refuse to leave the premises. The subject was arrested for trespassing and booked into jail.

21200 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police investigated a subject who had previously been criminally trespassed from a property. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.

5900 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police conducted a stop for traffic violations. Upon conducting a records check of the driver, the officer found the driver was the respondent in a domestic violence protection order. The officer also noticed the passenger matched the description of the petitioner in the order. It was confirmed the passenger was the petitioner and the driver was in violation of the protection order. The driver was arrested and booked into jail.

Feb. 20

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A subject who had shoplifted from a store was located and arrested.

22800 block of 41st Place West: Mail theft was reported.

43500 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vandalized vehicle was reported.

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: An attempted assault was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A burglary was reported.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: Police investigated a report of a lost passport.