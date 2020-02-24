Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 14-20, 2020

Feb. 14

5600 block 229th Street Southwest: A man reported that a chainsaw was stolen from a construction site on which he is building a house. He reported that the chainsaw was located in his tool shed at the time of the theft.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman reported that a suspicious male she encountered while she was working at Bartells. She told police that the man was talking to her about zip ties while she was ringing him up and that he made her feel uncomfortable. According to the woman, another man walked by her during the incident and winked at her. She did not know if the two men were together.

6800 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported a hit-and-run collision after he returned to his vehicle to find that a small amount of damage had been done to the fender.

21900 block 55th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from a camp trailer parked in front of the owner’s home.

5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported that his vehicle’s passenger side rear window was broken while it was parked at Albertos Mexican Food overnight. Nothing was stolen from inside the vehicle.

Feb. 15

228th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia while he was walking eastbound on 228th Street Southwest. According to police, the man had a warrant for criminal trespass and had in his backpack two burnt plastic straws used to ingest heroin.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from her cousin’s apartment after she was reported to have been harassing her.

Feb. 16

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for criminal trespass after police responded to a silent alarm that was triggered at Fischer Plumbing. When police arrived on the scene, they detained the man and reviewed video surveillance footage that showed him trespassing on the property. He was transported to Snohomish County Jail.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault after she attacked her boyfriend during an argument. When police arrived, the man was crying and said he wanted to leave the residence with his property. The woman admitted to breaking items in the apartment during an argument before she started to hit the man. The man did not cooperate with police because he said didn’t want the woman to get into trouble. According to the woman, the man threw her on the ground and choked her. However, police reported she appeared uninjured and though she had marks on her neck they were not consistent with having been choked. She was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

23800 block 55th Avenue West: A man was arrested after he was spotted in the reporting party’s backyard “messing” with a bicycle, with the intent to steal it. After arresting the man, police found a pellet gun and a woman’s driver’s license in his wallet.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant in the Safeway parking lot after police ran a records check on his vehicle. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man told police that people were taking photos of him while he was in Safeway.

Feb. 17

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a residence. According to a man on the scene, his son and his son’s girlfriend were intoxicated and arguing. When police arrived, the subjects refused to open the apartment door and officers observed the couple through the window hugging.

4900 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at a residence. The owner reported two screw guns, phone chargers, batteries and $40 in assorted currency stolen.

6400 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman said that she was involved in a hit-and-run collision after the rear of her vehicle was allegedly struck by another vehicle. She told police the suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the scene after the incident. The damage was reported to be $1,000.

Feb. 18

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report an assault by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend that occurred Feb. 16. He told police that he went with his girlfriend to the man’s house to get her vehicle and the man elbowed him in the nose during an argument, causing it to bleed.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a residence between two men. According to one man, his wife’s ex-husband was posting about him on social media. When police contacted the suspect, he told police that he never posted anything threatening.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with his lawyer to turn himself in for felony burglary warrants. He invoked his right to remain silent and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that a “kicker” motor was stolen from the back of his boat. He described the motor as a extra-long-shaft Yamaha 9.9 HP high-thrust outboard motor valued at $3,000.

Feb. 19

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police found a previously-reported stolen vehicle in the QFC parking lot.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported theft at Safeway involving three suspects in their late teens to early 20s. According to witnesses, the suspects left in a car before police arrived. The incident was caught on video surveillance.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report her vehicle was prowled between Feb. 17-18. According to the woman, her son’s backpack was stolen with his Edmonds School District-issued Google Chromebook and supplies valued at $100.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that he was the victim of a fraudulent phone scam. According to the man, he received a phone call Feb. 18 from a unknown caller claiming to be a district attorney from Texas who was looking for two felony suspects linked to Mexican drug trafficking. Panicked, the man purchased $7,600 in Best Buy, Visa and Target gift cards and provided the suspect caller with the cards’ information.

Feb. 20

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a domestic assault warrant after police responded to domestic disturbance at a residence. The female victim said that she and her boyfriend were arguing about other women, and he threatened to have the women beat her up. The man was reported to have been intoxicated at the time of the incident. He was medically cleared for booking and taken to Snohomish County Jail.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked at Alpine Cleaning.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report suspicious activity to her Chase Bank account. She told police she tried to pay her phone bill online, but was later contacted by Verizon Wireless that the bill was past due. When she tried to log in to her account, she was unable to verify any of her information.

