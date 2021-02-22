Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 12-19, 2021

Feb. 12

22700 block 73rd Place West: A package containing a mug worth approximately $12 was reported stolen from the victim’s front porch. Surveillance footage showed a male suspect in a blue Toyota Tacoma full-cab truck, which then left eastbound.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft of a Honda Accord from the Taluswood Apartments parking lot was reported overnight.

24300 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle with a partially dismantled front end that was previously reported as abandoned was towed and impounded after not moving since being chalked three days prior.

Feb. 14

22300 block 56th Avenue West: An officer on patrol noticed that the office building at the Evergreen Playfield Complex had been vandalized with spray paint. The type of graffiti was determined to be indicative of gang style.

5400 block 224th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief in progress was reported at the Evergreen Playfield Complex. The reporting party said a quad ATV was driving in a reckless manner on the ball field and tearing up the turf. The arriving officer advised the vehicle to leave the field via the public address system. Due to heavy snow, the officer was not able to catch the vehicle and was unsure of the amount of damage to the field.

4400 block 230th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI. The vehicle was first observed to be traveling with its tail lights off. After being pulled over, the driver reported he had drinks at Ringer’s bar nearby and after performing standard field sobriety tests was placed under arrest. There was a cat in the vehicle that was put into a carrier and subsequently taken to the man’s apartment in the area.

Feb. 15

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A DVD player and costume jewelry were reported missing following a burglary. There was no witness or suspect information, although a child’s bicycle helmet not belonging to the victim was left at the scene.

4400 block 238th Place Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported and the victim told the responding officer that two knives, a flashlight and keys to a trailer were taken from his truck, which was unlocked.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A woman reported a vehicle prowl at the Silver Oaks Apartments after she discovered the trunk open and driver’s door unlocked. Upon further investigation she noticed an iPod and personal products were missing from the vehicle, which was previously locked.

23800 block 56th Avenue West: An officer was dispatched to a reported hit-and-run collision. A man said he discovered damage to the front bumper of his Honda, which had been hit while parked in front of his house. There was no witness or suspect information, and damage was estimated to be less than $1,000.

Feb. 16

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A theft of a vehicle’s front license plate was reported to have happened over the weekend.

5500 block 240th Street Southwest: A man told police he witnessed a package theft near his work site. After earlier seeing a white Honda being driven in what he believed to be a suspicious manner, the man later noticed a female homeowner chasing the vehicle down an alley. The witness said he was driving his company’s bulldozer at the time and the suspicious vehicle backed into it, damaging its trunk while fleeing. The victim of the package theft confirmed observing a male taking her package and driving off in reverse. About 10 minutes later a passerby found the stolen package nearby and dropped it off to the victim.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle reported stolen out of Redmond was located at the Studio 6 hotel parking lot. After the owner was contacted, the vehicle was then towed to impound after it was determined that she could not come to the hotel to pick it up at that time.

Feb. 17

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An officer was dispatched to a domestic violence assault at the Studio 6 hotel. A woman reported that her boyfriend of two weeks punched her in the head several times unprovoked and then covered her mouth with his hands, during which she was barely able to breathe. The suspect had already left on foot and was not located during a search of the area or dog tracking. Police contacted the suspect by phone, but he refused to share his location or return to the hotel. He was advised not to make further contact with the victim and will be receiving a citation in the mail.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: An overnight vehicle prowl was reported by phone. The victim said her vehicle had been left unlocked and her belongings rifled through. She reported an old pair of prescription glasses, paperwork and the vehicle’s registration had been stolen.

5800 block 237th Street Southwest: A man reported being harassed and threatened by another male he previously shared a house with. The victim reportedly still owed money to his harasser. The responding officer made contact by phone with the suspect, who said he was mad but did not mean the threat that was made.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance at the Mountlake Terrace Library, where a woman said a man with a knife was threatening to stab her. The arriving officer de-escalated the situation and during a pat down located two knives in the suspect’s jacket pockets. Upon further investigation, it was determined a verbal argument between those involved had prompted a male who had been accompanying the reporting female to grab a crowbar. After that, the male with the knives reportedly took his knife pouch out, but not remove the actual blade. Additional witnesses said there was a lot of yelling, but no actual threats were made. None of the involved parties wanted to write witness statements and all agreed to leave.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle’s catalytic converter valued at approximately $1,500 was stolen. Witness said a white vehicle with a loud exhaust had circled the parking lot in a suspicious manner before parking next to the victim’s vehicle. Two males were reported to have then exited their vehicle and raised the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle for three to four minutes before leaving.

5800 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported overnight behind the Time Out Tavern. The victim said he discovered his driver’s side door open and was missing a box of bolts and receipts.

Feb. 18

24300 block 58th Place West: Three suspicious males reported to be changing clothes behind a blue Toyota sedan with no front license plate and the rear one covered by a blanket. They had driven off by the time the officer arrived. Upon checking with dispatch, police determined there was a recent robbery at a nearby Rite Aid drugstore in Shoreline, in which the suspects left in a car matching the suspicious vehicle.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: An employee at Mountlake Terrace High School reported graffiti had been sprayed on the side of emergency sheds. The letters reported to be tagged on the structures match those recently sprayed at the Evergreen Playfield Complex.

23400 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle previously reported as abandoned, which had been chalked two weeks prior, was towed and impounded after not moving.

Feb. 19

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A Yamaha motorcycle with neon green details and wheels was reported stolen overnight from the Taluswood Apartments.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell