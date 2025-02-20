Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 12-18, 2025

Feb. 12
4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.
4500 block 241st Court Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.
24300 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.
4400 block 226th Street Southwest: Officers responded to fraud reported at a residence.
6600 block 212th Street Southwest: A motorist was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants after being stopped for moving violations.
Feb. 13
23300 block 66th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for trespassing at a residence in addition to possession of methamphetamine.
21700 block 51st Avenue West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
23300 block Cedar Way: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A suspicious person was contacted by police and arrested for an outstanding warrant in addition to possession of methamphetamine.
4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a vehicle theft reported at a residence.
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was contacted by patrol officers and arrested for an outstanding warrant.
24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A subject was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants in addition to possession of methamphetamine.
4700 block 223rd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.
Feb. 14
23900 block 46th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
23900 block 56th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.
6600 block 222nd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
Feb. 15
24300 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to a disturbance at a business and arrested a person for disorderly conduct.
22300 block 68th Place West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
6100 block Saint Albion Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
23500 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
Feb. 16
23900 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A subject was arrested for assault after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
4500 block 241st Court Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence, and a subject was arrested for assault.
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.
Feb. 17
21900 block 66th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants after being stopped for moving violations.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Theft was reported at a residence.
Feb. 18
6000 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft reported at a residence.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Officers contacted a suspicious person and arrested them for an outstanding warrant.
