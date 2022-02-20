Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 10-18, 2022

Feb. 10

23000 block 55th Avenue West: A white 2004 Ford F-150 truck that had been left parked in a manner that blocked a resident’s driveway was determined to have previously been reported stolen. Its registered owner was contacted and arrived to take possession of the vehicle.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: The property manager at Atlas 236 reported that a collision had previously occurred in which a resident backed a U-Haul into the parking garage door, causing approximately $30,000 in damages. He stated they had been in contact with the resident, who was unaware he had struck the building, and the owners did not want to file criminal charges.

Feb. 11

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: Three employees of Blue Flame Heating, Air and Electric reported their personal tools had been stolen when two of the business’s box trucks were broken into overnight. Both trucks had their padlocks cut off. Each of the men stated they had a collection of cordless DeWalt power tools taken, and one of the victims said he was also missing a Milwaukee drill and reciprocating saw. One of the men later contacted police to inform them he had located some of the stolen tools for sale online by a male subject in Everett, whom the victims had agreed to meet with under the pretense of purchasing the tools. The men then contacted the Everett Police Department to intervene and reported that one suspect was subsequently taken into custody at the meeting. He also stated the three co-workers had recovered most of their power tools.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported after a male employee of Urban Complex General Contractor discovered that its construction trailer located in the Taluswood Apartments parking lot was broken into overnight. The trailer had its lock cut and a set of keys to the company’s dump truck were taken. The dump truck was parked next to the trailer, but the man stated that it had not been accessed.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle prowl was reported. Its owner stated two pairs of sunglasses valued at $25 along with her bank account documents and receipts were taken. There was no forcible entry or damage to the vehicle.

22100 block 36th Avenue West: A resident had her next-door neighbor trespassed from her property after surveillance footage from overnight showed that he had walked up the driveway and turned off decorative lights located on her house.

22700 block Lakeview Drive: A hit-and-run collision was reported at the Andorra Apartments. A woman stated that an older gold sedan had backed into her vehicle while she was waiting at the stop sign located at the complex’s north driveway. She got out to confront the driver and the sedan then left the scene, heading southbound on Lakeview Drive. The victim’s car was observed to have three small scuff marks in the paint on its front bumper cap.

Feb. 12

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Washington State Patrol in detaining a suspect vehicle that had fled the scene of a collision on Interstate 5. A witness had reported seeing the silver Chevrolet Camaro exit the interstate and enter the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center parking garage. The suspect vehicle, which had heavy damage to its front end, was blocked from exiting the garage. Police then detained the male driver, who subsequently admitted to hitting a vehicle on the interstate and not stopping, until the trooper investigating the incident arrived.

24100 block of Interstate 5 (southbound): During a traffic stop, a man was arrested for driving with a suspended license. He was then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking and the red Honda Accord he had been driving was impounded.

Intersection of 46th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest: A man who had been observed standing in the middle of the intersection and blocking traffic was subsequently arrested for having two misdemeanor warrants. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: The owner of a 2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 motorcycle reported that it was stolen overnight.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a Toyota Tundra called police to report that its catalytic converter had been stolen recently.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A woman was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Safeway after employees observed a man walk out without paying for a shopping cart full of beer, food and other items. The stolen merchandise was valued at nearly $137. After exiting the store, the suspect was observed walking around the corner of the building and then getting into a white pickup truck with a camouflage canopy that was waiting in the parking lot near Papa Murphy’s. The suspect vehicle was subsequently located nearby. The male suspect, who admitted to stealing beer and other items from the store, was then arrested, cited for theft and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Feb. 13

4500 block 214th Place Southwest: Police were dispatched to an assault with a weapon after a male subject was shot inside a residence. After exiting the house, it was observed he had a bullet wound through the right side of his abdomen. The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he was reported to be in stable condition. He stated the gunshot came from the downstairs portion of his friend’s residence. The man said he was unsure who shot him and was subsequently uncooperative with the police’s investigation of the incident.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: The owner of black Volkswagen Jetta stated that her car was struck on the driver’s side by a dark blue Subaru Legacy while the two cars were traveling southbound on 44th Avenue West. The Subaru did not stop and she followed it until the male driver pulled into the parking lot at the Northern Lights Apartments. She briefly spoke with the man, who provide her with his driver’s license and phone number, but he then left before police arrived. A witness confirmed that the Subaru had caused the collision by suddenly turning into the Volkswagen – possibly while attempting to enter the 44th Avenue Market’s parking lot. It was later determined that the male driver who was reported to have been involved in the collision had his license suspended.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Four subjects, three female and one male, were all provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal dispute between the parties.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at Cedar Way Elementary School after a group of pedestrians saw a small fire on the basketball court on the school’s west side and were able to stomp on it, putting it out. Burnt paper towels and hand sanitizer debris were observed on the basketball court, and a nearby porta-potty and hand washing station had been emptied of its paper towels and hand sanitizer. There were pieces of burnt paper towels inside the porta-potty as well as on top of the handwashing station. The porta-potty did not appear to be damaged. Surveillance footage showed a group of approximately six to eight people arrived at the basketball court shortly before 7 p.m. After roughly five minutes they lit a fire on the court, followed by a second one approximately five minutes later. The group then left shortly afterward.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A resident reported that two people had broken into a group of three mailboxes at his apartment complex and then threatened him after he confronted them. Upon hearing a loud noise in the parking lot, he observed a man prying open the mailboxes and a woman then taking mail out of them. Both were wearing gloves. The two suspects got into the front of a silver Toyota Camry that had a third person in the backseat. The resident approached the car, confronted the suspects and said the man made a statement that he took as a threat to his safety. The vehicle then took off towards 52nd Avenue West. The male suspect was described as Hispanic, wearing a black hat, black mask, gray hoodie and black pants. The female suspect was described as Hispanic, wearing dark clothing. He was unable to provide a description of the third person, who had been seated in the car’s back seat. All three of the cluster-style mailboxes were observed to have damage on their back doors, which were bent where the male suspect had pried them open. The locks on the back of the mailboxes had been broken off and many of the mail slots were empty. The cost of repairs was estimated at $1,500.

Feb. 14

22500 block 66th Avenue West: A hit-and-run was reported to have occurred overnight after the owner of a black Chevrolet Impala discovered that her driver’s side mirror was damaged and hanging from the vehicle. The woman’s car had been parked along the street and damages were estimated to be less than $1,000.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence assault after he was reported to have started punching his co-worker in the head at their worksite. The two men are former roommates and the incident was said to have started over gas money owed to the victim for commuting to work. The victim was observed to have a large contusion above his right eye, the eyelid was starting to swell and turn black, along with redness and bruising on the top right side of his head. He was subsequently provided with a domestic violence pamphlet. His former roommate was observed to have redness on his right hand and slight swelling to his knuckles. As a result, he was arrested and then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

6800 block 226th Place Southwest: A resident called 911 to report that a male subject in his late teens to early 20s wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans had just attempted to steal his neighbor’s license plate. The man had interrupted the attempted theft and the subject was last seen walking westbound on 226th Place Southwest. An area check was unable to locate the male subject.

Feb. 15

22800 block 41st Place West: The owner of a 1998 Honda CR-V reported that it was stolen overnight.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: The owner of a Honda Accord reported that its catalytic converter had been stolen while the vehicle, which was driven by her daughter, was parked at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Feb. 16

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at the Arco AMPM convenience store after an employee discovered that someone had slashed his vehicle’s tire. The Toyota Prius was observed to have a deflated rear passenger-side tire with a puncture mark that appeared to have been made by a flat and sharp object. The cost of repairs was estimated at $300.

4200 block 219th Place Southwest: A reported suspicious vehicle that had been left parked unoccupied in front of a residence was determined to have been reported as stolen out of King County. Initial attempts to contact the registered owner were unsuccessful, so the Honda Accord was towed and impounded.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Management at the Taluswood Apartments reported that a man had provided them with what they later determined was false identity information to obtain an apartment. He then paid for two months of rent using fraudulent checks. Police were unable to contact the subject, who had been staying at the apartment, but they learned that the name he was using belonged to a man who had filed a recent identity theft report with the Seattle Police Department

6300 block 230th Street Southwest: A parked motorcycle first reported as abandoned was determined to have been reported as stolen. The ignition cylinder had been removed and police thought it was likely the motorcycle had run out of gas. Police contacted the registered owner, who agreed it should be towed and impounded until he could later take possession of the vehicle.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: Police observed a man using a coat hanger to get into a gray Dodge Ram 1500 truck parked at the Lakeside Apartments. The man claimed to have lost his keys to the vehicle but then fled on foot. A search of the area was unable to locate the suspect, but police recognized him from previous contacts, including a prior arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle. It was determined that the Dodge Ram, which had a severely damaged ignition, was reported as stolen out of Snohomish County. Police determined there was probable cause to arrest the suspect who fled for attempted vehicle prowl and also obstructing a law enforcement officer. A citation was sent to the court to be mailed.

Feb. 17

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: An employee at 7-11 reported that a man and a woman had stolen approximately $10 worth of candy from the convenience store. They drove off in a blue hatchback vehicle that left eastbound on 212th Street Southwest. The employee stated that he only wanted the two subjects to be trespassed from the store’s property. An area check was conducted but did not locate the suspect vehicle.

5500 block 220th Street Southwest: The owner of a Hummer H3 discovered her driver’s door window had been smashed in overnight. She did not believe any items were taken from the vehicle but the glove box and other compartments had been gone through.

4400 block 216th Street Southwest: The owner of a 1990 Honda Accord reported that it had been stolen from the parking lot at his apartment complex overnight.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man sstated his Dodge Ram had been broken into sometime recently. The steering column was damaged and two golf putters valued at $400 were taken from the truck. Vehicle repairs were estimated to be $2,500.

5600 block 216th Court Southwest: The owner of a Lexus IS reported that it had been prowled overnight. The driver’s door window had been smashed out, although nothing was said to be missing from the car. Surveillance video showed a Ford Econoline van stop in front of the victim’s house and what appeared to be a man –wearing a baseball hat and a jersey with the number 3 on it — getting out and dropping some paperwork. It was later determined the paperwork was numerous items that are commonly left in a vehicle’s glove box such as registrations and various receipts. Some of the paperwork belonged to a nearby resident who also was the victim of a similar vehicle prowl.

20100 block Ballinger Way Northeast in Shoreline: Police met up with the Seattle Police Department at Ballinger Village to take custody of a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. He was then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

Feb. 18

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A resident reported that her vehicle was prowled overnight. She stated nothing was stolen and her vehicle had not been damaged by whoever entered it. A vape pen that did not belong to her was located in the vehicle’s center console area.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Fraud was reported after a resident discovered that someone had used her debit card number and her daughter’s name in an attempt to make several online purchases. The purchaser had listed a delivery address in Fayetteville, North Carolina along with the resident’s phone number. None of the online transactions were successful as her bank had denied the charges.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell