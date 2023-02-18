Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 10-17, 2023

Feb. 10

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: An apartment manager called police to report she was cleaning out the apartment of an evicted tenant and discovered some suspicious paperwork. It included some possible stolen bank checks, blank business checks and several W-9 tax forms with photocopies of random individuals’ driver’s licenses. The paperwork was entered into evidence as found property.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said that the rear driver-side window was broken out of her car sometime in the last two days.

Feb. 11

6000 block 239th Place Southwest: A man reported that about $21 worth of gas had been siphoned from his vehicle while it was parked outside his home.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responding a report of noise complaint found a running diesel truck, which had been confirmed as stolen, and a male driver slumped inside. In an effort to contain the vehicle, police used two police vehicles and spike strips before announcing their presence to the driver. The driver then proceeded to continuously ram the patrol vehicles by putting the truck in drive and then reverse. After less-lethal rounds were fired into the vehicle along with pepper ball rounds, the driver gave up and was taken into custody. See related story here.

Feb. 12

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman said that her vehicle was stolen overnight while it was parked in the Safeway parking lot. The victim said her wallet was in the vehicle, and she discovered an unauthorized charge of $205 on her debit card.

22800 block 56th Avenue West: A restaurant owner told police that when he arrived at the restaurant around 8:25 a.m., he noticed the front side door was broken, with entry made through a broken glass door. All items stored on and under the counter at restaurant’s front entry had been thrown on the floor and the cash register — which contained $1,000 — was missing. The store’s money counter/counterfeit detector was also stolen. Video footage reviewed later showed a suspect throwing a rock at the front side door and one suspect handing items to a second suspect, who was outside.

23000 block Cedar Way: Police were dispatched to a verbal domestic dispute following multiple reports of a man and woman arguing on the street. The woman said that she and her boyfriend had been at a pub when they began arguing. Both parties were provided with domestic violence pamphlets.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A woman reported that her nephew was verbally abusive to her and also had slashed a tire on her vehicle while they were at a family event in Edmonds.

5800 block 223rd Place Southwest: A man reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Other items in the vehicle were thrown around but nothing else was stolen.

Feb. 13

21800 block 51st Avenue West: A man said that his Ford F-450 truck was stolen while it was parked outside of his home.

5900 block 236th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man on warrants for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to transfer a vehicle title within 45 days.

Feb. 14

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A woman told police her 2000 Honda Civic had been stolen overnight while parked in the Terrace Heights Apartments parking lot.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her car was egged overnight and she suspects her cousin, who has been harassing her.

21500 block 50th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a man’s Honda Accord while it was parked in his driveway.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: An apartment complex manager reported that a tenant’s vehicle was broken into overnight. The responding officer said that the vehicle’s driver door lock had been forced and the ignition had been drilled. The battery had also been disconnected to stop the vehicle alarm.

Feb. 15

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A restaurant owner said that his MacBook Pro laptop had been stolen from the restaurant earlier in the day. The laptop was pinged and Seattle police later recovered the computer from a car in Seattle.

5200 block 234th Street Southwest: A woman said someone put a hole in her gas tank overnight. The estimated cost to replace the tank was $2,500.

24000 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor criminal trespass warrant out of Mountlake Terrace.

Feb. 16

4000 block 228th Street Southwest: Police stopped a male driver after observing that the center brake lamp of his vehicle wasn’t working. The driver was arrested after police discovered he had a misdemeanor warrant out of Mountlake Terrace for third degree driving with a suspended license.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man said his Chevrolet Tahoe had been stolen overnight while it was parked outside of his apartment.

4500 block 217th Street Southwest: A woman told police that someone had rummaged through her vehicle while it was parked in the driveway of her residence, with a pocket knife and vehicle registration stolen.

4200 block 230th Place Southwest: A man received a call from his credit union stating there appeared to be bank fraud on his account. Upon further investigation, he learned that someone had received a $30,000 loan in his name, but the account was flagged when the suspect tried to wire the money out of the country. In checking his credit report, the victim also discovered there were attempts at three other credit unions to open lines of credit in his name, but those attempts failed.

Feb. 17

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A convenience store employee reported that a juvenile entered the store, grabbed a bucket filled with small Fireball whisky shots and left on foot. The value of the bottles taken was estimated between $120-$140.