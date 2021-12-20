Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 9-17, 2021

Dec. 9

6700 block 220th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen license plate that had been found by an employee of Pacific Power Batteries behind their building.

4300 block 238th Place Southwest: A resident reported that mail had been stolen from her mailbox located across the street. She gets notifications from the U.S. Post Office’s website that alert her when mail is delivered and said she was supposed to get a Christmas card, and also reported junk mail that was missing.

4500 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol after his Toyota Scion rear-ended a Jeep Wrangler that was stopped at a traffic light.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to cite a man for violating a no-contact order. The man had previously left the scene before police arrived, but a witness reported that he had been at the residence during an argument that occurred there.

15900 block Mill Creek Boulevard in Mill Creek: K9 Jax responded to a request from the Snohomish County Regional Drug Task Force for assistance with the detection of narcotics in a vehicle seized during an investigation. K9 Jax gave a response, outside of the rear portion of the BMW 320 sedan, that was consistent with past alerts where controlled substance odors were present and controlled substances have been located.

Dec. 10

No significant incidents were reported.

Dec. 11

23300 block 66th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to charge a woman, who had left the scene before they arrived, for domestic violence assault. The woman had scratched her husband across his face during an argument, leaving three bloody marks that ran from his forehead to his chin. A search of the area did not locate the subject and she was subsequently issued a citation that will be filed through the court.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported after a man said a woman he had been shopping with grabbed a bag containing approximately $1,000 worth of jewelry he bought, as well as items she had purchased, and then ran away.

24300 block 58th Place West: Police arrested a man for attempted criminal trespassing after he had tried to enter a woman’s residence. The woman reported that she did not know the man, who appeared to be having a behavioral health crisis.

6300 block 31st Avenue Northeast in Tulalip: K9 Jax responded to a request from the Tulalip Tribal Police for assistance with the detection of narcotics in two safes seized following a vehicle crash. After sniffing both containers, K9 Jax gave a response to one of the safes that was consistent with past alerts where controlled substance odors were present and controlled substances have been located.

21300 block 41st Court West: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a woman for domestic violence assault after she scratched her husband’s back, leaving three visible marks, during an argument. She was transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

Dec. 12

21900 block Highway 99: Malicious mischief was reported at the Red Dragon Casino after the owner of a gray Honda CRV returned to his vehicle in the parking lot and discovered its driver’s side window had been shattered by a projectile. The window was still upright due to the tempered glass holding it and nothing was stolen from the vehicle. Police observed a small circular puncture area in the window that could possibly be from a BB or pellet gun.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man reported that his vehicle’s catalytic converter had been stolen. His neighbor stated she heard a noise and saw two male subjects wearing black clothing with hoods up, one of whom was under the victim’s vehicle. Once she stepped outside, the subjects saw her and drove away in an SUV that had been parked on the street.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for harassment and two counts of domestic violence assault following an argument and subsequent fight he had with his roommates. At one point during the incident, he was reported to have repeatedly said “I’m going to kill you,” while also shoving and punching another man. A woman then attempted to separate the two men, and as a result, she was punched in the chest and also had her left pinky finger injured by the aggressor, who was transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

Dec. 13

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for violating the distance restrictions of a no-contact order, theft for shoplifting approximately $55 worth of items from Safeway, driving with a suspended license and criminal impersonation after he lied about his identity in an effort to conceal his criminal activities. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail and booked on his charges.

Dec. 14

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for having an outstanding warrant. She was the owner of a dog that had been hit and killed on the roadway after it got loose from her residence. The woman had arrived at the scene while driving around looking for her dog. She was subsequently transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

22000 block 64th Avenue West: Staff at Home Street Bank stated that a woman had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $500. They refused to cash the check and the woman then left the bank.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: An employee at the Bartell Drugs reported that a suspect had stolen approximately $600 worth of Nordic Natural vitamins.

3800 block 225th Place Southwest: The owner of a Ford F-350 truck reported that a “thin blue line” flag had been vandalized and a “Trump Won” flag was stolen. Both flags had been displayed on the rear of his truck. Surveillance footage of the incident showed a dark-colored sedan stop next to the victim’s vehicle before a front passenger got out and approached the flags. In addition to one of the flags being ripped in half, a wooden pole holding the stolen flag was also broken. The vehicle was last seen driving away eastbound on 225th Place Southwest. The victim stated the flags were worth approximately $15 each and he valued the wooden pole at roughly $10. Police determined there was probable cause to arrest the suspect for theft and two counts of malicious mischief.

22000 block 64th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest an unknown man for hit-and-run. The man’s vehicle’s driver’s side mirror had hit a female subject as she was crossing the parking lot near the Natural Hair Salon. The man had helped the victim into the salon following the incident, but he then left the scene without providing her with his name or contact information. Fire personnel who responded to the collision said the woman had a dislocated left shoulder and would most likely require surgery.

Dec. 15

4200 block 216th Street Southwest: A resident reported that his vehicle’s catalytic converter and its oxygen sensor had been stolen recently while it was parked in his driveway. The cost of repairs to his vehicle was estimated at nearly $3,451.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A resident stated that a man driving a white panel van with the words JP Drywall on it, which was later determined to have previously been reported stolen, had attempted to siphon gas from his vehicle. The suspect then fled upon being confronted by the resident. While leaving the scene, a package that was also later determined to have been previously stolen fell off the van’s roof. The victim’s vehicle targeted by the attempted gas theft had an estimated $300 in damage to the gas lid locking mechanism.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man reported that he had been scammed out of $1,000 in gift cards to Target after falling victim to phone fraud in which two male suspects represented themselves as being employees of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. The man stated the suspects told him he was under investigation, and he could clear his name by subsequently purchasing two $500 gift cards and then providing them with the numbers located on the back of those cards – which he did.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile subject reported he was being blackmailed by an unknown person after exchanging nude photos with someone. He initially believed the suspect to be a female who had contacted him via an unsolicited message on Instagram.

Dec. 16

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A set of keys, including those to a Toyota vehicle, found at Ballinger Park was turned into the police station.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man for violating the distance restrictions of a protection order. A search found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and he was transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

22600 block 57th Avenue West: The owner of a Toyota Prius reported that someone had stolen the car’s catalytic converter sometime within the last several days.

Dec. 17

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: An employee at the Crazy Moose Casino reported her vehicle was broken into in the parking lot. Her black Mercedes-Benz E-Class car had its front passenger-side window broken out and a small black tote bag that had “Vancouver” stitched on it was stolen from the front passenger seat. The bag contained the victim’s black Samsung tablet and her identification card for work.

