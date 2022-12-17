Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 9-16, 2022

Dec. 9

22700 block 39th Avenue West: Police were called to the scene of a death investigation in which a man died of a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police the victim accidentally shot himself and detectives were investigating.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man told police that someone entered his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the Terrace Station parking garage and stole $10 in change.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man said his vehicle was entered while it was parked at the Terrace Station parking garage and stole a laptop valued at $500, a tool socket set valued at $200 and a jacket also valued at $200. The vehicle prowl was only two parking spaces over from the previous incident above, so police believe they are related.

Dec. 10

22900 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI after he admitted to being the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision nearby. The suspect, who had left the scene on foot and was found several blocks away, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and had admitted to drinking. A breathlyzer test revealed a blood alcohol content of .054.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel after he entered a vacant hotel room and fell asleep on the bed. When responding officers found the suspect, he told them he did not pay for the room and had no intention of paying for it.

21400 52nd Avenue West: A man said someone entered a work truck and stole all the tools inside, with the total loss estimated at $6,000.

Dec. 11

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A grocery store employee told police that she was threatened by a man driving a white Kia who had verbally confronted her in the store parking lot while she was pushing grocery carts toward the store. The man pushed the employee and attempted to punch her, then returned his vehicle. When the employee approached the vehicle, the man then pointed what appeared to be a gun at her and fled the scene when she backed away. Police believe this case may be related to two other incidents that involved a similar vehicle and the use or display of a taser.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A woman said her vehicle was broken into and items stolen while it was parked on the west side of the Crazy Moose Casino building.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Charges of felony harassment were referred to Snohomish County Superior Court after the manager of a convenience store reported that a former employee had threatened, via text message, to shoot him after the manager fired him, also via text message.

Dec. 12

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft and resisting arrest after she stole bottles of beer from a grocery store and resisted attempts by police to arrest her.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police were called to the Taluswood apartments after a report of three subjects in three separate vehicles who were reportedly involved in the attempted theft of another vehicle. The suspects were chased off but left one of the vehicles – a Kia Sportage – running and unoccupied in the parking lot. Police determined that it had been stolen from another resident of the apartment complex and it was returned to her.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man told police that someone stole his license plate and tools from his vehicle while it was parked at the Terrace Station apartments parking garage. The three boxes of tools stolen were valued at $60 each.

4300 block 226th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between a married couple arguing about getting a divorce. Both were provided with domestic violence pamphlets.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported that his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of his apartment building.

24100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A man told police that someone broke the rear passenger window of his work van and stole a tool bag, drill and tackle box containing RCS fittings, for a total value of $310.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported that his trailer was stolen while it was parked on the street outside his apartment complex.

Dec. 13

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A convenience store employee called police to report a disturbance. A man had been asking other customers for money to purchase “smokes” and refused to leave the store when the manager asked him to. He eventually did leave, after pushing over a store display of beef jerky. Police stopped a man matching the suspect’s description as he walked southbound on 52nd Avenue West. The 18-year-old suspect provided a false name to police and officers also noted he reeked of alcohol. Police found probable cause to arrest the suspect for first-degree trespassing, making a false statement to a public servant and a minor in possession of alcohol.

22700 block 58th Avenue West: A woman reported that she had two fraudulent charges on her credit card from November, connected to a cab company she used in Benton County, Washington.

Dec. 14

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman allegedly hit and kicked her 71-year-old roommate, sprayed him in the face with an aerosol cleaner and broke his coffee table following an argment about a Christmas tree. She was arrested for fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief domestic violence and resisting arrest.

21900 block of the Interurban Trail: A. man laying on the ground next to a shopping car was booked into Snohomish County Jail for felony harassment after he pulled a knife on a police officer.

22200 block 48th Avenue West: A woman reported that a delivery package containing shoes valued at $59.66 were stolen from outside her front door. Video camera footage revealed a man wearing a green bandana mask, red coat and red shoes jumping out of a vehicle, grabbing the package, returning to the vehicle and driving off.

23000 block 56th Avenue West: A woman said the passenger-side window of her vehicle had been broken and her belongings gone through. While nothing was reported stolen, the cost to replace the window was estimated at $400.

Dec. 15

21700 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported that his old cell phone was stolen from his truck sometime in the past week. The man didn’t realize the phone was stolen until he noticed an unauthorized charge of $411.40 on his bank account. He stated that whomever stole the phone must have been able to access his bank account.

22300 block 56th Avenue West: The owner of a U-Haul rental business told police that someone broke into two of his U-Hauls and attempted to steal them, and also siphoned about 24 gallons of gas from the other trucks.

Dec. 16

22300 block 51st Avenue West: A woman was arrested on two counts of fourth-degree domestic violence assault after she allegedly punched her ex-boyfriend and pushed her mother to the ground when the mother tried to intervene.