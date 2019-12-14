Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 8-13, 2019

Dec. 8

24100 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between two roommates who were arguing.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled in the Cinebarre parking lot. The rear driver-side window was broken to gain entry and the owner said her medical bag containing veterinary equipment — valued between $250-$500 — was stolen. The estimated cost to repair the damage to window was valued at $400.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested at Taluswood Apartments for fourth-degree assault and harassment after he reportedly pushed his girlfriend and threatened her. The man admitted to have been drinking and showed signs of being under the influence.

23600 block 49th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of gunfire in a residential neighborhood. A 19-year-old man was shot in the lower back and was transported by friends to Harborview Medical Center. Witnesses reported hearing between five and seven gunshots. For the most recent information about the incident, read our story here.

6300 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license. While searching her vehicle, police reported finding drug paraphernalia and a “small amount” of heroin. Due to the minimal amount of the narcotics present, the officer decided against taking the woman into custody.

21200 block 52nd Street Southwest: A woman was arrested at 7-Eleven for multiple Lynnwood warrants for theft, drug paraphernalia possession and assault.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance between a man and woman at Quartz Creek Apartments. According to a neighbor, there were screams and someone yelled “Stop hitting me.” When police arrived, no one would answer the door. According to police, the address was listed as a location for previous domestic disturbances; however, it is unknown if the current tenants were the parties who had been involved in past incidents.

Dec. 9

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report suspicious activity after someone took over her two laptops and cell phone via the internet. She reported files missing from her laptops and that some of her passwords had been changed.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man said his vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the Studio 6 motel parking lot. According to the man, the vehicle was locked the last time he saw it and when he returned the passenger window was rolled down. He reported a backpack with two laptops was stolen.

Dec. 10

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to an incident at Capri Apartments where a man was throwing rocks and breaking windows. When police arrived, the man was reported to have already left the scene. Six windows were reported broken and the estimated cost to repair the damage was valued at $3,000.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for theft after he was stole a bottle of Vital vodka from Safeway. Police contacted the man in the 4000 block of 212th Street Southwest and he was identified by the Safeway employees.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Police recovered a vehicle reported stolen out of Seattle at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A Lynnwood man contacted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report he was involved in a hit-and-run incident at Mountlake Terrace High School. According to the man, his car was parked in the rear of the school during the day and when he returned he saw two scratches on the front bumper. He also reported that the license had been knocked off and taken, presumably by the suspect(s).

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fraud complaint at Rooster’s Espresso after a customer used a counterfeit $50 to pay the bill. The employee reported noticing it was a fake printed on a $5 bill after the customer had left.

Dec. 11

244th Street Southwest/Interstate-5: A man said he was involved in a hit-and-run vehicle collision and needed a police report filed for insurance purposes.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that she was the victim of a phone scam that left her bank account overdrafted by $400. She told police that she was contacted by a woman on Snapchat who claimed she wanted to sell some Bitcoin (a form of digital internet currency). The victim then gave the woman her debit card information to receive the bitcoin.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported prowled in a parking lot near GW Foot Massage on Dec. 10. The owners said they did not report the incident at first, because nothing appeared to be missing. However, when they noticed an envelope containing the vehicle registration and insurance was missing, they notified police.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A woman said that she was the victim of a phone scam after she was contacted by someone claiming she had a warrant for missing jury duty. According to the woman, the suspect told her to purchase three MoneyPak prepaid cards for $495 and send the caller the card information. She said she was suspicious at first, but the man on the phone convinced her it was real.

Dec. 12

244th Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: A woman reported that she was involved in a verbal domestic disturbance after a fight with her ex-boyfriend. She said that her ex-boyfriend was throwing her belongings outside of their apartment and refused to return her car keys. She said that no physical assault occurred. After the man refused to answer the door to return her keys, the woman requested a tow truck remove her vehicle for the time. She was taken by police to a nearby Arco gas station to be picked up by a friend.

4000 block 224th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance after a man and woman reported getting into an argument with their 17-year-old son. According to the couple, their son snuck into their house through a bathroom window after leaving earlier without permission. The confrontation was verbal only and the police were contacted as a preventive measure.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Station to report that her cell phones and some jewelry had been stolen. She said she believed that they were stolen by a homeless woman she let stay at her residence after meeting her at Pathways for Women. She reported the phones to be an LG Aristo 3 and a ZTE “Obama” phone. The jewelry consisted of multiple broaches, including three silver ones with pink stones, one silver and gold with pink and purple stones, one gold with a bow, one gold with a heart, and a diamond and sapphire teddy bear.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was reported to have shoplifted from Safeway and left the scene before police arrived. According to store employees, the suspect stole six containers — four large, two small — of baby formula. She reportedly only paid for a coffee before bagging all the items and leaving the store.

228th Street Southwest/72nd Place West: A suspicious subject was seen loitering near a school bus stop.

Dec. 13

5000 block 239th Place Southwest: Police responded to a reported assault after a man said two other men who were staying with him got into a fight. However, both denied any physical assault occurred.

