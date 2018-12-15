Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 7-14

Dec. 7

21200 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was given citations for having an expired registration, altering a plate, driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Albertsons for a year for repeatedly asking for money.

2100 block of 44th Avenue West: A student at Mountlake Terrace High School reported that his passenger side mirror was damaged while his vehicle was parked in its assigned spot during school hours. The mirror was equipped with a camera and the cost to repair the mirror is around $1,000.

5800 block of 226th Place Southwest: A man found a red Hitachi power drill in a red case with drill attachments in his front yard.

5800 block of 225th Place Southwest: An unknown suspect stole a pressure washer from a shed.

Dec. 8

23900 block of 53rd Avenue West: A woman reported that someone is trying to steal her identity. Her neighbor found a bag in her mailbox that contained two attempts at making a fake ID with the woman’s information but with an unknown person’s photo.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle that was reported stolen had been parked at an apartment building for about a month. The owner was contacted, and she came to pick up her vehicle.

4800 block of 243rd Avenue West: A man reported a theft at his residence. His tarp around his carport was pulled down and his welding cart, acetylene torch and other tools were missing.

Dec. 9

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

5900 block of 237th Street Southwest: A man saw a fraudulent listing of his rental property as available to rent on Craigslist.

Dec. 10

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported that a man whom she recently kicked out of her property stole her dentures valued at $6,000.

4600 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was processed for a DUI and was booked into the Lynnwood Jail.

20400 block of 44th Avenue West: Police identified a stolen vehicle driving on the road and conducted a high-risk stop. The driver was booked for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Dec. 11

5600 block of 216th Court Southwest: A woman saw a man place a license plate in a garbage can. The registered owners of the vehicle did not match the man throwing it away and the plate was entered as stolen.

Dec. 12

22000 block of 48th Avenue West: A church trailer containing camping supplies and youth activity equipment was taken from the parking lot of LDS church. The total loss was $5,000.

23000 block of 50th Avenue West: A man was bitten by a dog while he was making a delivery for Amazon.

4700 block of 242nd Street: A man told police he thought his stolen mountain bike was for sale on OfferUp for $900.

4100 block of 227th Place Southwest: A man’s vehicle was vandalized. His passenger window was broken, and two tires were slashed. The damage was estimated at $350.

Dec. 13

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

Dec. 14

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported that an unknown person kicked in her front door, which made her decorative Christmas bells that were attached to the inside door knob rattle.

6900 block of 220th Street Southwest: First Security Bank received a scam email saying there was a bomb in the building. The building was evacuated, officers conducted a security check and nothing suspicious was located.

