Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter Dec. 6-12, 2023

Dec. 6

6300 block of 215th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

23800 block of 54th Avenue West: A court order service was made.

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

4100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: A assault was reported.

5800 block of 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

23900 block of 60th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

6000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run was reported.

5000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A dog bite was reported.

Dec. 7

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police investigate an unwanted subject who had walked into a building.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A child custody dispute was reported.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

21700 block of 51st Avenue West: A court order service was made.

Dec. 8

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect had fled prior to officers arriving on scene. A search for the suspect yielded negative results. Charges for the assault were sent to courts.

5300 block of 238th Street Southwest: A death was investigated.22300 block of 44th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported. The juvenile was located a short time later.

5900 block of 224th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was provided resources.

6100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A cell phone was found.

23500 block of Lakeview Drive: A fraud report was investigated.

Dec. 9

232nd Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. One of the subjects did not live at the location and had been previously told they were not to be at the property. The subject was arrested for trespassing.

3500 block of Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds PD with a domestic assault investigation.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A disturbance was reported.

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: An unwanted person was reportedly causing a disturbance. The subject was trespassed from the business.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A DUI driver was reported. An officer located the vehicle and contacted the driver. The officer determined the driver was impaired and arrested them for DUI.

Dec. 10

23300 block of Cedar Way: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

23700 block of 52nd Avenue West: Police investigated several items that had been stolen from the residence.

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: A stalking was reported. The suspect was not present when officers were on scene. Charges for stalking were forwarded to the court.

Dec. 11

22600 block of 56th Avenue West: A bicycle was reported stolen.

5400 block of 228th Street Southwest: A missing juvenile was reported. The subject was located a short time later.

4000 block of 228th Street Southwest: A report of found mail was made.

5700 block of 234th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen. The vehicle was later located and towed to a safe location.

6700 block of 235th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

4000 block of 229th Place: Lost mail was found.

21600 block of 60th Avenue West: Police located an unoccupied stolen vehicle. The vehicle was towed to a safe location.

Dec. 12

5200 block of 238th Street Southwest: Police investigated a broken window at a home.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department with an overdose.

220th Street Southwest / 58th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

4000 block of 226th Place: Police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A possible vehicle prowl was reported. Upon officers’ arrival, the subject had left the area. Officers did an area check for the subject, but were unable to locate them.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle was reported stolen.

23300 block of Cedar Way: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

22600 block of 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.