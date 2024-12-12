Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 4-10, 2024

Dec. 4
6000 block 224th Street Southwest: A package was found and reported.
4500 block 217th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.
4100 block 220th Street Southwest: A fraud was reported.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: An officer located a person slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. The officer determined the person was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while impaired and booked into jail.
Dec. 5
21900 block 54th Avenue West: A report of sending sensitive information to the wrong place by mistake was reported.
5000 block 240th Place Southwest: A lost engagement ring was reported.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a report of a subject who had been stabbed in an altercation. The victim was initially uncooperative and would not give any details of the assault. A K9 track was conducted with negative results. On Dec. 5, detectives identified the suspect and began a search for them. Detectives were able to locate the suspect and arrest them for the assault. The suspect was booked into jail.
Dec. 6
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: A person in crisis was provided resources.
4400 block 236th Street Southwest: A harassment complaint was reported.
19200 block Highway 99: A patrol sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic violations. The sergeant determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
22200 block 68th Place: A juvenile runaway was reported.
5500 block 238th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a possible court order violation. The charges for the order violation were forwarded to the courts for review.
Dec. 7
5100 block 212th Street Southwest: Threats were reported.
Dec. 8
6200 block Saint Albion Way: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.
5700 block 220th Street Southwest: A patrol officer determined that a driver stopped for moving violations was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
Dec. 9
7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
22300 block 66th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.
22400 block 58th Avenue West: A wallet was found and reported.
4700 block 224th Place: Officers responded to a court order service.
4500 block 219th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered and towed to a safe location.
6400 block 234th Place SW: Police responded to a court order service.
21300 block 50th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported and transported to the hospital for assistance.
6300 block 220th Place Southwest: A fraud was reported.
21300 block 44th Avenue West: A person was cited for trespassing. They had trespassed at the location before.
6200 block Saint Albion Way: A driver’s license was found.
Dec. 10
5500 block 214th Place Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.
22000 block 66th Avenue W: Officers responded to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they located the person causing the disturbance in a vehicle passed out in the driver’s seat. The driver was determined to be impaired, and police attempted to take the subject into custody. The subject attempted to flee and, after a short struggle, was taken into custody for physical control of a vehicle while impaired and a felony Department of Corrections warrant. The subject was booked into jail.
6200 block Saint Albion Way: A juvenile runaway was reported.
22400 block 66th Avenue West: A fraud was reported.
22000 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.
