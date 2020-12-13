Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 4-10, 2020

Dec. 4

21200 block 58th Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he hit his roommate and threw his computer.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report someone used her personal information to open a fraudulent small business loan for $19,300.

Dec. 5

21600 block 56th Avenue West: A man said someone stole his mailbox.

Dec. 6

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for violating a no-contact order after she was found in a vehicle parked in the Studio 6 parking lot with the protected person.

7100 block 226th Place Southwest: Police assisted a man who said he was abandoned by people he was traveling with. Witnesses initially reported the man was yelling in the middle of the road. Police transported the man to Everett.

Dec. 7

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police assisted emergency responders with an unconscious woman who had reportedly overdosed. After two doses of Narcan, the woman regained consciousness. Officers reported recovering drug paraphernalia and two oxycodone pills from the scene.

22100 block 60th Avenue West: A woman said her mother’s purse was stolen, and she believed her nephew was the one who stole it. According to the woman, the purse contained jewelry valued at $15,800 and her mother’s passport.

4300 block 228th Street Southwest: A man reported someone stole his identity in North Carolina. During a traffic stop, the man said he was told by a Brier police officer that his driver’s license was canceled and in Washington and reissued in North Carolina.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was found abandoned with substantial damage to the front left tire. The vehicle was towed away

Dec. 8

4500 block 216th Street Southwest: A man said his vehicle was prowled while it was parked at Colony Park Apartments. Nothing was reported stolen.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported someone scratched his vehicle and he suspected his neighbor was responsible.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between neighbors at an apartment complex.

4300 block A man was trespassed from Safeway after causing a disturbance.

6300 block 234th Street Southwest: A man said someone stole a package containing an Xbox Series S.

Dec. 9

4800 block 221st Street Southwest: A man reported a catalytic converter was stolen from his truck. A saw blade was recovered from the scene and the man said he suspected his son in the theft.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A man said his vehicle was prowled while it was parked at Crazy Moose Casino. The driver-side window was reportedly broken to gain access to the vehicle, and multiple items were reported stolen. The suspect(s) also stole the owner’s dash camera attached to the rearview mirror, breaking the mirror and windshield in the process.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported fraudulent activity involving her BECU account. She said her computer stopped working after she tried to log into the account, and a message with a phone number appeared telling her to contact BECU. After calling the phone number, she said the suspect told her the account had fraudulent transactions amounting to $2,000 and she had to send pre-loaded gift cards to refund the money.She later contacted someone who works for BECU who confirmed the previous call was a scam.

Dec. 10

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man said someone attempted to open five fraudulent accounts using his information.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported someone spray painted his vehicle headlights while it was parked near his residence.

