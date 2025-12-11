Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 3-9, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Dec. 3

5500 block 238th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

5900 block 226th Street Southwest: Patrol located and recovered a stolen vehicle.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a business.

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

No address given: Patrol assisted Everett Police with a drone deployment during a search for a missing child.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault and malicious mischief.

Dec. 4

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.

22000 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a business.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a business.

7000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

Dec. 5

24300 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.

5800 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.

Dec. 6

23300 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a trespass report at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

5400 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order violation at a residence. A subject was arrested.

22500 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle report. The driver was arrested for physical control under the influence.

Dec. 7

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report at a residence.

22300 block 51st Avenue West: Patrol responded to a warrant service at a residence. The resident was arrested for rendering criminal assistance.

Dec. 8

5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a death investigation at a residence. Nothing suspicious was noted.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report at a business.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4300 block 238th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report at a residence.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a suspicious person report at a business. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report at a business.

Dec. 9

21700 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit and run collision.

22900 block 41st Place West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.