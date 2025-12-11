Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 3-9, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Dec. 3
5500 block 238th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.
5900 block 226th Street Southwest: Patrol located and recovered a stolen vehicle.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a business.
24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
No address given: Patrol assisted Everett Police with a drone deployment during a search for a missing child.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault and malicious mischief.
Dec. 4
6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.
22000 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a business.
23600 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a business.
7000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.
Dec. 5
24300 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.
5800 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.
Dec. 6
23300 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a trespass report at a residence.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
5400 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order violation at a residence. A subject was arrested.
22500 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle report. The driver was arrested for physical control under the influence.
Dec. 7
4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report at a residence.
22300 block 51st Avenue West: Patrol responded to a warrant service at a residence. The resident was arrested for rendering criminal assistance.
Dec. 8
5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a death investigation at a residence. Nothing suspicious was noted.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report at a business.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
4300 block 238th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report at a residence.
21900 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a suspicious person report at a business. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.
21200 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report at a business.
Dec. 9
21700 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit and run collision.
22900 block 41st Place West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.
