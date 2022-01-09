Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 29, 2021-Jan. 6, 2022

Dec. 29

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident called police to report a hit-and-run collision on his property. Upon hearing a collision outside of his house, the man went outside and saw a white sedan leaving westbound on 225th Place Southwest. He then noticed that his fence was damaged and a power pole wire anchor had also been moved over.

Intersection of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West: A backpack containing some personal items was found and placed into evidence for safekeeping.

Dec. 30

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Police arrested a man for assault after he charged up a set of stairs at the victim and was physical with him. The suspect was subsequently transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

22600 block 60th Avenue West: The owner of a white Mitsubishi Galant reported that someone had damaged his vehicle in a hit-and-run collision. The victim’s car was parked on the street and it appeared that a vehicle traveling westbound had slid through the intersection due to snow on the ground. The vehicle collided with a trash can next to the Mitsubishi, causing it to be pushed into the victim’s car. The passenger’s side mirror was broken and hanging from the vehicle, and there was also a dent in the door panel just below the mirror. The car’s damages were estimated to be under $1,000.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault. A witness confirmed that he had slapped his girlfriend in the face during an altercation between the two. Police transported the man to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

22000 block 64th Avenue West: Four suspects armed with handguns robbed Rainier Cannabis. The suspects entered the business, immediately drew their guns and pointed them at all three employees in the store. They ordered the staff members to the ground, which all three complied with, and demanded that the location’s safe be opened. The employees said they did not have the ability to open the safe. Some of the suspects then walked around the counter and began checking back rooms of the business. The suspects subsequently left less than a minute after entering the store and were last seen walking southbound on 64th Avenue West. Surveillance footage showed the suspects appeared to be four adult Black males of mostly slender builds and all four were armed with black handguns. One suspect was wearing a white mask along with a black and orange backpack. The other three suspects had dark masks on. All four wore gloves of some kind. Three suspects wore some combination of gray and black sweats/hoodies and one had a black jacket.

Dec. 31

21000 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported after the owner of a BMW 530i noticed its wheels and tires were missing from the passenger side of the car. Police observed that the lug nuts had also been removed from the driver’s side wheels, but the wheels and tires had not been taken from that side of the vehicle.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A resident at the Andorra Apartment Homes reported that a delivery package had been stolen from outside of his front door.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for criminal trespassing after he refused staff’s requests to leave the Regal Cinebarre movie theatre. He was reported to have argued with, and lunged toward, an employee. Police determined there was also probable cause to subsequently charge him with resisting arrest. The man was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

Jan. 1

22900 block 53rd Avenue West: A man reported that the catalytic converter from a Ford van he had borrowed was stolen sometime recently.

5500 block 238th Street Southwest: Theft was reported after a resident, who had recently returned home from vacation, checked his surveillance camera and noticed a mam had stolen five delivery packages from his porch. The suspect, who was dressed in black clothing with his face covered, was riding a bicycle with a wheeled cart attached to its back. He put the five packages into the cart and rode off. The stolen packages contained a kids’ tent, socket set, cooler bag, baby formula, hair clips and food packs.

Jan. 2

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A black 2005 Toyota Camry was reported to have been stolen at the Andorra Apartment Homes.

Jan. 3

23600 block 58th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence harassment for threats he made to damage property. The man had threatened to drive his vehicle into the house where his ex-girlfriend lives and also continued to harass her by phone throughout the day.

5200 block 234th Street Southwest: The owner of a green Ford Ranger reported that it had just been stolen when he left the vehicle running unattended for approximately three minutes in order to warm it up. An area check for the vehicle was unable to locate it.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence assault after he was reported to have slapped his ex-girlfriend in the face during a dispute. He then left her residence in a sedan prior to police arriving. The victim was observed to have red marks on her left cheek. Contact was subsequently made by phone with the subject, who lives in Everett, and he was later arrested at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department after going there to provide a written statement about the reported assault incident. The man was then transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Jan. 4

23500 block 44th Place West: Malicious mischief was reported after a resident discovered that someone had sprayed graffiti overnight on a retaining wall owned by the Forest Ridge Homeowner’s Association. The words “eat the rich” were sprayed extensively throughout the wall, and the cost to repair damages was estimated at approximately $1,000.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A loss prevention employee at QFC reported that suspects had recently stolen nearly $2,750 worth of wine over the course of two days. He said surveillance footage showed a Black male with a thick build wearing a black mask and possibly a beanie had taken two bottles of wine on the night of Dec. 18, 2021. He then came back the following day and stole six bottles of wine with another suspect, who was described as being a Black male with a thin build and wearing a red ski mask.

4400 block 216th Street Southwest: A resident reported that someone had broken his and a neighbor’s mailboxes overnight. He believed that his mailbox was filled with mail consisting of Christmas cards and bank notices because he hadn’t collected it for a month.

23200 block 54th Avenue West: The owner of a Toyota Prius reported that three subjects who fled in a black Honda Pilot had stolen her vehicle’s catalytic converter. The victim’s Prius had been parked in front of her house when she realized that her vehicle had been lifted and the subjects were seen stealing its catalytic converter. The subjects were all described as male, in their 30s or younger, and of a larger build. Two were wearing large black winter coats and beanies. A search of the area was unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

5700 block 240th Street Southwest: A resident reported that his Toyota Highlander’s catalytic converter was stolen. His wife said she saw a dark gray SUV pull up in the street next to his car earlier that afternoon before leaving a brief amount of time later.

4900 block 238th Street Southwest: The owner of a Toyota Prius reported that its catalytic converter had been stolen while the vehicle was parked at the Forest Crest Athletic Club tennis courts.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a female subject at QFC on four counts of domestic violence assault following an incident she had with several roommates/family members at their shared residence nearby. The woman had initiated a confrontation with a man, whom she then slapped in the face, causing his lip to split open and bleed. When three other members of the household attempted to intervene and deescalate the situation, she responded by punching one male subject in the face, biting a woman’s fingers, and pushing another female subject. She then left the residence and went to the grocery store where police contacted her. The woman was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A man and woman were both provided with domestic violence pamphlets following an argument.

5100 block 243rd Street Southwest: A resident reported that a man driving a late-1980s or early-1990s gold Honda Accord sedan stopped in front of his mailbox and began taking mail from it. The resident then yelled at the man, who drove off northbound on 52nd Avenue West at a high rate of speed. Police conducted an area check but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. It was also noted that mailboxes for 11 different addresses located along the 4900 and 5000 blocks of 243rd Street Southwest were found to have their doors open. The resident who reported the theft was unsure what mail was taken from his mailbox.

Jan. 5

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police found a bumper with an attached license plate in a parking lot. The plate returned to a yellow Nissan Xterra with a registered owner out of Everett, although the vehicle was not in the area. The bumper and license plate were entered into evidence for safekeeping and a voicemail was left at the registered owner’s phone number informing him where they were located.

21200 block 50th Avenue West: A resident reported that her vehicle had been stolen overnight. She then called the police back several hours later to inform them it was subsequently recovered by a member of her family.

21200 block 50th Avenue West: Police recovered a green Ford Ranger that had been stolen two days earlier when its owner left the truck running unattended while warming it up.

23100 block 67th Place West: A resident stated he believed that his mail had been stolen after discovering his locking mailbox was open. There was no damage to the mailbox and he was unsure of how the subject(s) had gained access. The man said there was junk mail left hanging out the front of the mailbox and he was not sure what other mail he was set to receive.

5900 block 221st Street Southwest: A Honda Civic that had recently been reported as stolen out of Seattle was recovered. Neighbors reported the car had been parked on the side of the road a few hours earlier. The vehicle’s registered owner was contacted and she was subsequently unable to start the car due to something being jammed into the ignition. As a result, she gave permission for the Honda to be privately towed from the location.

5000 block 238th Place Southwest: Three subjects were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a family argument.

Jan. 6

22800 block 61st Street Southwest: A resident reported that the catalytic converter from his employer’s work truck had been stolen. Upon hearing the sounds of saws from his driveway, the man chased off four subjects who took the Ford F-250’s catalytic converter. The four subjects, who were said to be wearing dark clothing, drove off in a black Nissan Xterra.

5700 block 244th Street Southwest: A laptop bag containing City of Mountlake Terrace work permits and a laptop was turned into police as found property. The permits were for in-house electrical services and had an address and phone number out of Lake Stevens. A manager at that location said the laptop did not belong to his company, but they did perform work in Mountlake Terrace years ago. The laptop, which had not been reported as stolen, would not turn on and the items were entered into evidence for safekeeping.

5600 block 237th Street Southwest: Police arrested a woman for domestic violence assault after she had initiated a confrontation with another woman at the residence, grabbing her by the left arm and also pushing her. Witnesses confirmed the subject had been the primary aggressor during the incident and that she had assaulted the other resident.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell