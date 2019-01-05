Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 28, 2018 – Jan. 3, 2019

Dec. 28

5200 block of 213th Place Southwest: A man reported a trespass at a vacant house he owns. In a closet inside the house, police found stereo equipment that did not belong to the property owner.

22000 block of 58th Avenue West: A man was cited by police for driving with a suspended license and altering the dates of a trip permit with permanent marker.

4900 block of 242nd: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled overnight. The man said two toolboxes — one a Dewalt, the other a Ryboi — were stolen. The toolboxes contained an oscillating power tool, a Dewalt palm sander and “several hundred dollars” worth of tools and painting supplies.

Dec. 29

21500 block of 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Great Love Church, where the assistant pastor said music equipment was stolen. Police said a mixing board was found in an abandoned house the previous day, and it might belong to the church. Other stolen items include a keyboard and an acoustic guitar.

Dec. 30

22000 block of 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported a robbery with a weapon after two men with whom she had been “smoking drugs” stole her purse/wallet. She said her wallet contained between $1,500 and $1,700 in cash and $30 in scratch-off lottery tickets. She said she did not know where the two men were heading.

Dec. 31

21500 block of 48th Avenue West: A man reported his storage shed had been broken into. Stolen items include a pressure washer, commercial paint sprayer and a finishing nail gun. The man said the commercial-grade lock he used to lock his storage unit with was also missing. The value of all the missing items was $2,150.

5900 block of 232nd: A man said he was the victim of fraud when an unknown person moved $2,100 from his credit card account to his checking account.

21200 block of 52nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for multiple misdemeanor warrants but not booked due to overcrowding. The woman also tested positive for narcotics and was in the possession of drug paraphernalia, which police confiscated.

Jan. 2

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was charged with trespass and third-degree theft when he stole a canned beverage from QFC.

23600 block of 56th Avenue West: Two men stole vaping equipment from the 56th Street Market. The store owner attempted to stop them by wrestling the items away from them. The store owner suffered minor injuries during the altercation. The total value of the items was $39.67. One suspect left behind a black Tommy Hilfiger wallet.

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Police responded to initial reports of the man acting under the influence of drugs in public. Once the man was in custody, police found 0.6 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia among the man’s possessions.

21700 block of 66th Avenue West: An employee at Window World said a man drained fuel from two of the company’s vans. Video surveillance recorded the man carrying three fuel tanks to his red Lexus.

5900 block of 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported a fraud case after someone from the KeyBank Fraud Department called to report suspicious activity on her account. After providing some personal information she said she was locked out of her account. She contacted KeyBank and realized someone had tried to transfer $1,300 out of her account using the money-transferring phone app, Zelle. They were not successful.

Jan. 3

23000 block of 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported burglary in progress. The man reporting said the male suspect who entered his home ran when confronted. Nothing was stolen.

23000 block of 5th Avenue West: A man said his shed had been broken into and a Stihl leaf blower had been stolen.

23300 block of 52nd Avenue West: A man said he was sitting in his car parked in front of his business when two juveniles with guns approached him and demanded his belongings. The items stolen include his Apple iPhone, credit cards and backpack. The iPhone was valued at $1,000.

21000 block of 44th Avenue West: Police reported to a theft at O’Reilly Auto Parts when an employee was discovered to have been embezzling money. The employee had embezzled $1,886.04 in fraudulent car battery refunds from the store. The employee was fired.

