Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 27, 2023-Jan. 2, 2024

Dec. 27

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported.

5100 block of 230th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A burglary was reported.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A trespass was reported at a business.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A burglary was reported.

22300 block of 68th Place West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

21900 block of 64th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported. One resident was arrested for assault and another for obstructing a police officer.

Dec. 28

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A resident was arrested for harassment.

4400 block of 216th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

4400 block of 216th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

23700 block of 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A theft was reported.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for violating a court order.

23700 block of 52nd Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A narcotics complaint was reported at a residence. An individual was administered Narcan, and narcotics were collected for destruction.

11500 block of Airport Road: Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office with a traffic stop. An officer working a traffic emphasis arrested the driver for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

21900 block of 64th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

Dec. 29

22000 block of 66th Ave West: A disturbance was reported at the Crazy Moose Casino. An individual was arrested for trespass and obstructing a police officer.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

4600 block of 238th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: Malicious mischief was reported.

21200 block of 52nd Avenue West: A behavioral health report was made. An individual at the location was reported to be exposing herself to motorists. She was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

22300 block of 66th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft was reported.

5800 block of 230th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for defective equipment.The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.

22000 block of 56th Avenue West: A vehicle collision was reported. The driver of the involved vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants in addition to other offenses.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported.

Dec. 30

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was made at a residence. A resident was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

21200 block of 50th Avenue West: A death investigation report was made at a residence. An investigation indicated the resident passed due to health-related issues.

4100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

23200 block of 65th Place West: A missing person was reported.

22300 block of 70th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

4400 block of 221st Place Southwest: Malicious mischief was reporte.

6000 block of Saint Albion Way: A theft was reported.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

5600 block of 218th Court West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

Dec. 31

21900 block of State Route 99: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant and found to be in possession of narcotics.

22300 block of 44th Avenue West: A missing person report was made.

21200 block of 44th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was reported. The driver was arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and possession of narcotics. A second individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Jan. 1

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported.

4800 block of 217th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was made at a residence. The case was referred to crisis services.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported.

23200 block of 65th Place West: A missing person report was made.

23500 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault, harassment and interfering with reporting a domestic violence offense.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Malicious mischief was reported.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported at a business. Two individuals were issued trespass notices.

Jan. 2

23000 block of Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft was reported.

5900 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

23000 block of Lakeview Drive: Malicious mischief was reported.

23600 block of 58th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.