Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 26-29, 2022

Dec. 26

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A woman said someone broke the back passenger-side window of her vehicle while it was parked outside Arbor Village apartments and stole a box of office supplies located inside.

21900 block Highway 99: Mountlake Terrace PD officers met Edmonds PD officers to take custody of a warrant subject who had failed to appear on a third-degree driving with a suspended license charge.

22200 block 44th Avenue West: Police stopped the driver of a vehicle for going 45 mph in a 30 mph zone. The male driver – who showed signs of intoxication, voluntarily agreed to a portable breathalyzer test, which produced results significantly above the state’s legal alcohol limit. The driver was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

21900 block 48th Avenue West: A woman said that thieves smashed the back passenger-side window of her vehicle and stole two jackets, a pair of designer sunglasses and the coin tray from inside the center console.

Dec. 26

5100 block 241st Street Southwest: A man reported that two vehicles he owns had their rear passenger windows shattered while they were parked on the street near his residence. Nothing was taken from either vehicle.

23500 56th Avenue West: A woman told police that the front passenger-side window of her vehicle had been smashed out while parked on the street. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle.

22800 44th Avenue West: A drug store manager reported that a woman wearing a long black trench coat walked into the business and stole cosmetics.

Dec. 27

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A Studio 6 hotel manager requested that a man be trespassed. The suspect became verbally abusive when she wouldn’t rent him a room after his credit card was declined.

23300 block Cedar Way: A man said that he was walking his dog when he observed a truck and a car outside his condo’s detached storage unit and garage, then saw four people getting into the vehicles and driving off. Upon checking his storage unit the next morning, the man noticed the door had been pried open and a toolbox containing approximately $200 worth of tools was missing.

4400 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported that someone broke into his mailbox. While it’s unclear if any mail was stolen, the damaged mailbox – which will have to be replaced — was valued at $100.

Dec. 28

66th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run collision in which a vehicle reportedly hit a woman’s car while she was turning west from 66th to 220th on a green arrow. The vehicle that struck her drove away after the collision, but the license plate of that vehicle ended up being lodged in the exterior door panel of the victim’s car. Using the license plate, police were able to track down the vehicle owner in Shoreline, where they found a car with extensive damage. The car was also missing a Volkswagen decal, which had been found at the Mountlake Terrace collision scene. The suspect was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of hit-and-run, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to obey a traffic control device.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A cleaning company employee reported that someone broke into a work van overnight, stealing an air compressor, vehicle insurance and registration, and various tools valued at $400. The cost to repair the van’s smashed window was estimated at $200.

23600 Lakeview Drive: Police were called to a report of a burglary at the City of Mountlake Terrace’s storage building at the Lake Ballinger boat ramp. The key cylinder was pried from the door, the garage door was opened, and work tools belonging to the city were missing. A boat motor was also removed from the transom of a South County Fire boat that is also stored in the building.

Dec. 29

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported that someone stole the front and rear license plates off his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway.

5000 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish Couty Jail for domestic violence. The arrest came after he threatened to kill his common-law wife of 35 years with a baseball bat because he thought she was dating another man.

23200 block 54th Avenue West: A woman found a set of keys on the street and turned them into police for safekeeping.