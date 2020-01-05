Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 26, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020

Dec. 26

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A man reported that his vehicle had been prowled after he returned to find all of his doors, including the trunk, open. He said everything inside his vehicle was missing, including an iPhone 11, cell phone holder, history book, documentation, a headlamp, jacket and phone charger. He estimated the total value to be $2,540.

Dec. 27

5200 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at a residence where two men were arguing over the ownership of a vehicle. One man was reported to have multiple felony warrants, however he was not arrested and booked on his warrants due to other agencies being busy. One man complained about chest pains and was transported to Swedish Edmonds for a medical evaluation.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the Mountlake Terrace Library after he disruptive and acting inappropriately.

Dec. 28

12900 block E Gibson Road: Mountlake Terrace police were working a Target Zero Driving Under the Influence shift Everett when they conducted a DUI stop. During the stop, one the driver was arrested for DUI and a passenger was arrested for a DUI warrant out of Everett.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at Maple Glen Apartments. The owners said his work truck had been broken into within an hour of him leaving and returning to it. He reported power tools had been stolen. A neighbor took photos of the suspect’s vehicle.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man got out of a vehicle and exposed himself at GameStop before driving away.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman turned in a found wallet to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. The ID card inside belonged to an Everett man.

21400 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to reports that a man and woman were searching people’s mailboxes and might have stolen packages. Witnesses said that the suspects were looking around a house that belonged to people who had been out of town for a week.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman who lives at Andorra Estates said that her locked mailbox had been pried open and mail had been stolen.

22400 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked outside of a residence. The owner told police that the vehicle was locked at the time of the theft.

Dec. 29

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman said that her cell was stolen while she was moving into the Taluswood Apartments.

22100 block 66th Avenue West: A woman reported that her vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run collision overnight. She returned to her vehicle the next day to find a dent and scratch on her passenger side. She said the side mirror had been broken off as well.

Dec. 31

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between roommates at the Taluswood Apartments. According to one woman who lives in the apartment, she was not feeling well and was yelling at her roommates to be quiet. No physical assault was reported.

222nd Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A man said that an unknown suspect threw an object at his vehicle’s windshield while he was driving southbound on 44th Avenue West. According to the man, the object thrown at his windshield caused a pre-existing crack to expand.

5200 block 244th Street Southwest: A man said that mail was stolen from his mailbox, including a check for $8,000 and JCPenney credit card. He said he canceled the check.

21300 block 59th Place West: A vehicle previously reported stolen was recovered. The vehicle had been missing for a week.

Jan. 1

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance at Red Dragon Casino after a man reportedly poured a beer down the back of another man gambling next to him. According to the man who had the beer poured on him, the suspect had become upset that he was losing money. The suspect was not located.

6100 block 228th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a man said his vehicle was hit by a merging vehicle. According to the man, the driver of the vehicle that hit his did not stop, but he was able to get the vehicle’s license plate number. Police were able to track down the suspect driver — a Seattle resident — with the help of the Seattle Police Department.

Jan. 2

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision at Cinebarre on Jan. 1. The owner of the vehicle reported that the incident occurred while she was inside the theater and she did not see it. After returning to her vehicle, she initially believed that the damage was less severe than it was. However, the next day she realized the damage was valued at more than $2,000. Cinebarre employees reported that they witnessed the incident.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: GameStop employees reported that a man and woman stole 22 Nintendo video games from the store during business hours. At the time of the theft, the video games were sitting on the store counter. The stolen games were valued at $496.82. After calling neighboring GameStop stores to see if the suspects attempted to sell any of the stolen games, police officers were able to track down the female suspect. A citation was sent to her address.

8400 block 228th Street Southwest: A man reported that another man threatened him with a hatchet after an altercation about a business arrangement. He told police that the two had an agreement that the suspect would cut down some trees at his residence in exchange for a vehicle. When the man never showed up, the reporting party went to the suspect’s home to discuss the arrangement. After arriving, an argument broke out and he said the man attacked him. Police were unable to contact the suspect to get his side of the story.

24300 block 54th Avenue West: A woman said her residence had been burglarized in December after she hired two people to do some restoration work on her home. According to the woman, she came home Dec. 22 to find a woman — known to be associated with the people she hired — inside her residence without her permission. She reported items estimated to be valued at $2,000-$3,000 were stolen.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle was stolen from Andorra Estates.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Studio 6 parking lot.

Jan. 3

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: After reviewing video surveillance footage, a woman reported spotting an unknown subject on her property while she was staying with a friend. She said she was with a friend because she was being harassed by a co-worker.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man said he was attacked by another man near the Mountlake Terrace Library. According to the man, he was outside the library smoking marijuana with the suspect and another man when the suspect became upset about saliva on the marijuana pipe. He said the man hit him twice in the face, causing visible signs of injury.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from Safeway. According to store employees, the woman shoplifted multiple items valued at $155. She was cited and released.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton