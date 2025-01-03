Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 25-31, 2024

Dec, 25
22400 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance where a subject had kicked a hole in a wall. Charges were forwarded to the prosecutor for the damaged wall.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol located a subject slumped over the wheel of a vehicle that was parked with its engine running. The officer determined the driver was impaired and arrested the driver for physical control of a vehicle and booked into jail.
6300 block Saint Albion Way: Officers received a report of a noise complaint at a residence. The occupants were given a verbal warning for the noise. A short time later, officers responded to the same address for another noise complaint and issued a citation.
Dec. 26
4700 block of 224th Place: Fraud was reported.
Dec. 27
5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance where a car window had been smashed. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: An abandoned vehicle was reported and towed.
23300 block of 58th Avenue West: A cell phone was found.
22200 block 68th Place: Patrol responded to a harassment report.
21900 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a subject harassing customers at a business. The subject was trespassed from the business.
23800 block 59th Avenue West: Officers responded to a report of a confused older adult. The person was found missing from Lake Forest Park and was returned home.
Dec. 28
5700 block 220th Street Southwest: The driver of a vehicle was determined to be impaired during a traffic violation stop. They were arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
5200 block 232nd Street Southwest: A burglary report was reported.
Dec. 29
5000 block 212th Street Southwest: A license plate was found.
4700 block 212th Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was located and towed to a safe location.
22600 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to an assault report.
Dec. 30
4100 block 227th Place Southwest: Patrol responded for a court order service.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic assault was reported.
21600 block 53rd Avenue West: A cell phone was found.
23100 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a court order service.
4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.
22600 block 73rd Place West: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: A cart used for shoplifting had rolled into a vehicle and caused damage.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A patrol officer located an occupied vehicle that was parked and running, with a subject passed out in the driver’s seat. The officer determined the driver was impaired and arrested them for physical control of a vehicle while impaired and booked them into jail.
Dec. 31
6900 block 226th Place: A vehicle theft was reported.
5900 block 244th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.