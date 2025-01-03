Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 25-31, 2024

Dec, 25

22400 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance where a subject had kicked a hole in a wall. Charges were forwarded to the prosecutor for the damaged wall.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol located a subject slumped over the wheel of a vehicle that was parked with its engine running. The officer determined the driver was impaired and arrested the driver for physical control of a vehicle and booked into jail.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Officers received a report of a noise complaint at a residence. The occupants were given a verbal warning for the noise. A short time later, officers responded to the same address for another noise complaint and issued a citation.

Dec. 26

4700 block of 224th Place: Fraud was reported.

Dec. 27

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance where a car window had been smashed. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: An abandoned vehicle was reported and towed.

23300 block of 58th Avenue West: A cell phone was found.

22200 block 68th Place: Patrol responded to a harassment report.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a subject harassing customers at a business. The subject was trespassed from the business.

23800 block 59th Avenue West: Officers responded to a report of a confused older adult. The person was found missing from Lake Forest Park and was returned home.

Dec. 28

5700 block 220th Street Southwest: The driver of a vehicle was determined to be impaired during a traffic violation stop. They were arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

5200 block 232nd Street Southwest: A burglary report was reported.

Dec. 29

5000 block 212th Street Southwest: A license plate was found.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was located and towed to a safe location.

22600 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to an assault report.

Dec. 30

4100 block 227th Place Southwest: Patrol responded for a court order service.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic assault was reported.

21600 block 53rd Avenue West: A cell phone was found.

23100 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a court order service.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

22600 block 73rd Place West: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A cart used for shoplifting had rolled into a vehicle and caused damage.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A patrol officer located an occupied vehicle that was parked and running, with a subject passed out in the driver’s seat. The officer determined the driver was impaired and arrested them for physical control of a vehicle while impaired and booked them into jail.

Dec. 31

6900 block 226th Place: A vehicle theft was reported.

5900 block 244th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.